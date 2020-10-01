Google to pay global publishers US$1 billion over three years for news content

FILE - This Thursday, Jan. 3, 2013, file photo shows Google's headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. Google said Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, it will pay publishers $1 billion over the next three years for their news content. The internet search giant said it has signed agreements for its news partnership program with nearly 200 publications in Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Canada, the U.K. and Australia. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)