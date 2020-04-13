Comedian Tim Brooke-Taylor of The Goodies dies with COVID-19

FILE - In this April 24, 2003 file photo, The Goodies, from left, Bill Oddie, Graeme Garden and Tim Brooke-Taylor pose for the media outside The Prince Charles Cinema in Leicester Place, central London. British comedian Tim Brooke-Taylor, a member of comedy trio The Goodies, has died after contracting the new coronavirus. He was 79. Brooke-Taylor’s agent says he died Sunday, April 12, 2020 “from COVID-19.” (Yui Mok/PA via AP, file)