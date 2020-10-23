Dancing through quarantine and Harlem - in a bubble

In this October 2020, photo provided by the Dance Theatre of Harlem, a pair of Dance Theatre of Harlem Company members rehearse at the Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, N.Y. Fifteen dancers, a choreographer, the artistic director and a production team has taken up residence at a cultural center in New York's Hudson Valley, about 100 miles north of New York City, due to the coronavirus until the end of the month. (Will Cotton/Dance Theatre of Harlem via AP)