HBO documentary sheds new light on 'Atlanta Child Murders'

FILE - This Feb. 23, 1982 file photo shows Wayne B. Williams leaving the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta to go to court where he will continue testifying in his trial on charges of killing two black children in Atlanta. Williams was given two life sentences in connection to two of the 29 murders. A new HBO documentary “Atlanta’s Missing and Murder: The Lost Children” will take a deep dive into the case involving a string of murders that terrorized the city’s black community 40 years ago. With Atlanta’s mayor pushing to reopen in the case, the five-part series that airs Sunday will explore if Williams or anyone else was truly behind the killing spree. (AP Photo/Gary Gardiner, File)