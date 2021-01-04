Trump-appointed US attorney resigns in Georgia

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, U.S. Attorney Byung J. "BJay" Pak is seen following a news conference in Atlanta. Pak, the top federal prosecutor in Atlanta, left his position Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, a day after an audio recording was made public in which President Donald Trump called him a “never-Trumper." Pak, who was appointed by Trump, announced his resignation as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia in a news release. The statement did not say why Pak was leaving or what he plans to do next. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)