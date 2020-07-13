In libel case, Depp says Heard hit him with 'haymaker' punch

American actor Johnny Depp poses for the media as he arrives at the High Court in London, Monday, July 13, 2020. Depp is expected to wrap up his evidence at his libel trial against a tabloid newspaper that accused him of abusing ex-wife Amber Heard. The Hollywood star is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the paper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that called him a “wife-beater.” (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)