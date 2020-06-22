Viggo Mortensen's career to be honoured by Spanish festival

FILE - In this Saturday, May 25, 2019 file photo, actor Viggo Mortensen poses for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony of the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France. he career of Viggo Mortensen, Aragorn in the popular trilogy “Lord of the Rings” and a protagonist in the acclaimed Academy-award winner “Green Book,” will be honoured at this year’s San Sebastian Film Festival. Mortensen will be also holding the European premiere of “Falling,” his directorial debut, at the prestigious festival in northern Spain betwen Sept. 18-26. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)