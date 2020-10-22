Stars to honour students at GLSEN's reimagined 30th awards

Kalen Allen arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Hustle" on May 8, 2019, from left, Matt Bomer arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Sinner" Season 3 on Feb. 3, 2020 and Octavia Spencer appears at the 2019 GLSEN Respect Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Oct. 25, 2019. Allen, Bomer and Spencer are among the celebrities helping the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network honor six students by directing videos about their stories. The videos will be told at GLSEN's 30th annual ceremony. (AP Photo)