German court convicts man of murder over synagogue attack

The defendant Stephan Balliet is led to a van before the beginning of the sentencing in the trial on the terrorist attack in Halle at the Magdeburg airfield in Magdeburg, Germany, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. The court's verdict is expected afterwards. The federal prosecution accuses the assassin of Halle 13 crimes, including murder and attempted murder. The assassin had tried to cause carnage in the synagogue in Halle on Oct. 9, 2019 on the highest Jewish holiday Yom Kippur. (Sebastian Willnow/dpa via AP)