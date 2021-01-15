Pelosi's nine impeachment managers hope to 'finish the job'

Impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., left, and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., right, walk to the House chamber for debate on the impeachment of President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The House of Representatives is pursuing an article of impeachment against Trump for his role in inciting an angry mob to storm the Capitol last week. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)