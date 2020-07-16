Court drops split-jury verdict in killing of NFL's McKnight

FILE - This undated file photo released by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office shows Ronald Gasser, accused of killing former NFL running back Joe McKnight during a road rage dispute. An appeals court granted the Louisiana man a new trial because he was convicted by a split jury of fatally shooting McKnight. Glasser's 30-year sentence and manslaughter conviction were vacated Wednesday, July 15, 2020, by the Louisiana 5th Circuit Court of Appeal, news outlets reported. (Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office via AP, File)