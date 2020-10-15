Taraji P. Henson to host ‘New Jack Swing’ podcast series

FILE - Taraji P. Henson attends the FOX All Star party at the Television Critics Association Winter press tour on Jan. 7, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. Henson will host a new podcast series focused on the story behind the New Jack Swing music era. Wondery and Universal Music Group announced Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, that Henson will host "Jacked: The Rise of New Jack Swing." The six-part series will premiere Nov. 17 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and the Wondery App. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)