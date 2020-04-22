The Bank of Canada’s large-scale purchasing of provincial and corporate bonds is causing concern for many folks.
The bank has announced it plans to spend
C$5 billion every month on this project, believing, as it does, that these purchases are essential to prevent an economic collapse of the nation and most particularly the provincial governments.
Pursuing this policy for, say, 12 months will in and of itself cause almost a doubling in the size of the central bank’s balance sheet. It is this prospect that is causing the unrest.
Because the bank pays for these securities by writing cheques upon itself, this process is the practical equivalent of printing money.
The bank can do this for two reasons. First, it is the only entity that can do so legally. Try printing your own currency and the RCMP will shut you down quicker than you can blink your eye, and you will enjoy a prolonged stint in one of Corrections Canada’s more secure residences.
The second reason is that while the bank has effectively printed it, Canadians still want to hold this money and consider it a safe store of value. In fact, they want to hold as much as they can.
Let’s make a thought experiment; the governor of the bank hauls a wheelbarrow full of $20 bills to the top of the Peace Tower in Ottawa and begin tossing it out the windows at the top. Do you think people would ignore it, saying “He just printed this money.” Or do you think there might be a mad dash to catch as much as possible?
There is, however, a limit. Print too much money and the public begins to lose faith in it and a $20 bill buys less and less. It’s called inflation.
The massive federal government deficit — over $100 billion and growing — is financed by the bank honouring the government’s cheques even though there is no money in the government’s account.
This too has a large potential inflationary impact on the economy because it increases the supply of money and we can end up with too much money chasing too few goods.
The governor and the bank and the federal government desperately want to avoid this happening.
So when the pandemic is overcome and the economy starts to recover, what can the bank do?
Well, it can begin to sell in the open market the bonds it bought at the height of the pandemic, limited amounts initially, but more and more as time goes by.
Selling these bonds may quite likely involve a loss for the bank. But if you are the organization that prints money, you can absorb the loss. And this what the bank will do.
The federal government will simultaneously begin to cut back on the emergency programs it is putting in place to stave off economic collapse. It won’t shut them down completely until the economy appears to be on the road to recovery but, over time, all of these emergency programs will fade away. Consequently, Ottawa’s annual deficits will shrink.
We will still have to deal with the more than $100 billion additional debt we ran up this year as well as the obligation to pay the interest.
True, interest rates have been historically low, but that will not continue.
What will become increasingly evident is that the tax system which all governments — federal, provincial or civic— rely on to fund services and pay debt service will have to change.
The era of tax cuts is over. Done. Finito. Tax loopholes will be closed and the overall tax take will increase and collection will become more equitable.
Either preferential capital gains treatment will be capped over a lifetime or all income, no matter how earned, will be treated the same for tax purposes.
And I bet death duties will be jacked up as well.
Sixty years after the Carter Royal Commission in the 1960s, key recommendations will be implemented.
The many lessons of this pandemic will include that old truism that there is no free lunch and that special treatment for rich folks is not sustainable in a democracy.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.