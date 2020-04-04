Tomorrow, Christian churches all over the western world will celebrate Palm Sunday. (Eastern-rite churches will celebrate a week later. )
Most of our churches will celebrate the day as triumphant. Jesus rides into Jerusalem on a donkey. All four gospels tell us that the crowds go wild. They hail him as the long-promised Messiah. They tear palm branches off the trees and wave them in the air. They rip off their clothes and throw them on the ground for the donkey to trample on. They shout, “Hosanna! Blessed is the one who comes in the name of the Lord. Blessed is the coming kingdom of our ancestor David!”
The streets of Jerusalem must have looked like downtown Toronto after their Raptors won the NBA championship, with Jesus playing the part of Kawhi Leonard.
But the crowds didn’t get it. He wasn’t arriving in triumph to take over the city, let alone the country. He was coming to carry out a decision he had made some time before. To die in Jerusalem.
My interpretation of the entry to Jerusalem has been affected by my own wife’s death just two weeks ago.
Several chapters earlier, Luke (9:51) tells us that Jesus “set his face to go to Jerusalem.”
His disciples objected. The powers-that-be will kill you, they said. Stay out here in the boonies, where no one cares what you say.
But he disregarded them. And from there on the die was cast. Jesus was going to die in the city every Jew considered home.
Now, I have to admit that my perspective has been shaped by my wife’s decision to die at home. She knew, when the cancer clinic told her last August that there were no more chemotherapies to keep her alive, that she was going to die. And she knew where she wanted to die. In her home. Where she belonged.
She didn’t leap in front of a logging truck, or swallow some deadly poison, to end it all quickly. Nor did she curl up in a fetal position and pull the covers up over her head. It was coming; it would happen; que sera sera.
People expect those last eight months to have been a miserable time. For her, and for me. They weren’t. In many ways, they were a blessing. We cared for, we cared about, each other.
Just as those final weeks, as Jesus moved steadily towards his death on Golgotha, contain some of the richest features of his teaching.
But the crowds didn’t get it.
They were in the mood for a celebration. Probably many didn’t know who Jesus was, and didn’t care. They were there for a good time.
The Bible assures us that this procession was fulfillment of a single verse in the prophecy of a minor Jewish prophet: “Look, your king is coming to you, humble, and mounted on a donkey.”
Why should we assume that the crowd knew that verse? They were ordinary people, illiterate, not scholars or scribes. They probably knew their holy texts no better than many of us do.
Can you name any other biblical stories about donkeys, also called asses? A talking donkey, for example? Do you know which leader killed a thousand enemies with the jawbone of an ass? (No, it was not Donald Trump.) Or which prophet described the Jewish people as dumber than a donkey?
They still were.
They just didn’t get it.
If he stared straight ahead, as if unmoved by all the cheering, the dancing, it was because he saw something else — his own inevitable death.
His death itself was not pretty. It was not something he could have looked forward to. Unlike my wife’s death, where she spent her final days surrounded by love, he would feel abandoned. Humiliated. Physically tortured. And he would die in the most cruel way the mighty Roman empire could devise, hanging on a cross, sunburned by day, freezing by night.
But that was his choice. He had made up his mind. And he was not going to change it.
The parallels are not exact, of course. But I find that the intensity of watching my wife take the long road towards her own Jerusalem casts new light, for me, on Jesus’ so-called triumphal entry into Jerusalem.
The people in the streets that day just didn’t get it.
And when we turn Palm Sunday into a victory party, we don’t get it either.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. He can be reached at rewrite@shaw.ca