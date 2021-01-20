Dear Editor: On my latest shopping trips to several large department stores, I found most salespeople were quite rude.
I finally asked one saleswoman why the staff was so tense. She said that customers are yelling at them because they don’t have the stock. COVID is creating shortages of some products. I replied that I wasn’t one of them who raised my voice when the item I wanted wasn’t available; she had no response, and just walked away in a huff.
Moments earlier, they reprimanded me for reaching around the Plexiglass to point at an item with a little tap. He said to go back on the other side and not tap. I can appreciate that the barrier is there for a reason and I wasn’t deliberately trying to invade anyone’s space. I am notably visually impaired as I sport “Coke-bottle lenses.” It’s difficult to see the product with the double barrier of Plexiglass and a glass cabinet with the light reflecting off them, along with trying to hear a muffled voice obstructed by the face mask.
With age, I have lost some of my hearing and it doesn’t help that I can’t read lips anymore.
On another occasion, a saleswoman yelled at me to step back because I had leaned slightly on the wide counter. She was at least two meters away with Plexiglass and an enormous desk between us, along with both wearing masks. I apologized and asked if I did something wrong, and she replied that I wasn’t properly socially distancing.
In a chain pharmacy before Christmas, I was told to move out of the way, by yet another salesperson. It puzzled me since I was appropriately spaced, but apparently blocking an aisle. I froze and then asked where exactly I was supposed to stand as it wasn’t obvious. She told me to go around the corner. Who would have guessed?
Her tone reminded me of Seinfeld’s Soup Nazi, who made the customers rigidly conduct themselves in a certain way, kowtowing to his demands or he’d tell them, “No soup for you.”
No money from me today, I wished to say, but needed my merchandise, so I caved. No decency for anyone, it seems.
Doreen Zyderveld-Hagel, Kelowna
Sneak peek into Trump’s letter to Joe Biden
Dear Editor: A tradition marking the peaceful transfer of power between American presidents is usually a hand-written letter from the outgoing president to the incoming president. Each letter has differed in style and substance, from the humorous to the personal to the instructive.
Barack Obama’s 2017 letter to Donald Trump concluded: “Michelle and I wish you and Melania the very best as you embark on this great adventure, and know that we stand ready to help in any ways which we can. Good luck and Godspeed.”
I think the chance of Trump leaving a letter for Joe Biden is about 1 in 30,534 — which is also the number of false or misleading claims Trump has made since assuming office, according to Washington Post fact checkers (Google their Jan. 17 update).
But if Trump did leave a letter, I can imagine something like this:
Mr. Fake President —
No, no, no! I did NOT incite the Insurrection! Rudy did, he really did, when he told my very fine and very special people at my Save America rally: “So let’s have trial by combat!”
Besides, the election was rigged!
We’ll see what happens.
Donald.
David Buckna, Kelowna
COVID-19: so you think we have it tough?
Dear Editor: Everyone is aware of the health crisis that COVID 19 has brought. What is getting much less attention is the largely hidden but huge economic crisis that it has caused in many low-income countries, bringing with it unimaginable economic and social devastation.
The economic hardships experienced in Canada are being multiplied exponentially in the third world, where the informal economy of tiny businesses makes up about 85% of jobs. These vulnerable people have no protection when COVID affects their little businesses. In these countries, 60% of households have experienced a sharp drop in income. The poor there are commonly needing to skip meals due to lack of food. In 2021, it is estimated that 150 million people will have newly entered into extreme poverty.
Fortunately, something can be done about this humanitarian crisis.
It has been demonstrated in many randomized, controlled trials that microfinance programs in combination with a “graduation program” are both effective and sustainable.
The programs provide an asset transfer (such as a goat), a small loan, and training, coaching, and support.
These microfinance programs exist, and just need to be expanded a whole lot.
Currently, effective programs are reaching only 5-15% of the world’s poorest. That is just not good enough!
The good news is that there is a relatively new organization called the Partnership for Economic Inclusion (PEI), a global organization housed by the World Bank that is expert in this type of aid.
They monitor ongoing research in this area, support the best programs, and help governments establish programs.
At the moment, Canada is spending less than 1% of its total aid funding on these type of microenterprises. Given how successful they have been shown to be, this number needs to go up — way up! A good start is for Canada to join the Partnership for Economic Inclusion, and to commit to at least $10 million over the first two years.
Canadians like you and me can urge our government to join the Partnership for Economic Improvement and allocate more funding to microfinance programs. Modest amounts can make such a huge difference to so many people!
Nora Hagen, Cochrane, Alta.
Trump backers can’t honestly believe this stuff
Dear Editor: I doubt the bulk of U.S. President Donald Trump’s ardent supporters physically protesting his electoral loss truly believe that, as they adamantly insist, he was actually cheated from his victory due to atypically massive electoral fraud — a claim they cannot factually support.
Just the loss on its own seems proof enough for them that a vast ballot-fraud conspiracy had occurred.
Meanwhile, they’ll vehemently deny any form of electoral fraud may have unjustly put Trump into the White House four years ago.
Might it be that those Trump supporters consciously or subconsciously believe that he must remain in office for some perceived greater good — notably to save America and/or make it great again — regardless of his democratically decided election loss, and all those in the majority who voted against Trump (which should not at all be a surprise) must be overridden?
It may be a case of that perhaps most dangerous of ideologies: the end justifies the means.
Although I’m not equating Trump or his base support to any of history’s genocidal maniacs, but the most frightful example of that philosophical justification is the genocide pogrom, the implementers of which know they’re committing mass murder yet still genuinely perceive it all as part of an ultimately greater good.
Frank Sterle Jr., White Rock
Join the conversation
Letters to the editor should be 400 words or less. Preference is given to concise, emailed letters. All letters are subject to editing for length or clarity.
Include your name, address and a daytime phone number for confirmation. We don’t print anonymous letters or those with pseudonyms.
Email: letters@ok.bc.ca. Mail: 550 Doyle Ave., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y7V1.