In the early 1970s, an author by the name Barbara Ward published a book entitled Spaceship Earth.
In this book, she argued that we must consider our planet to be like a spaceship in the galaxy with a greater view to management.
It would be much like out astronauts must carefully manage the space station but on a greater scale.
She argued that continued extraction of fossil fuels and other resources that pollute the spaceship could have disastrous results.
She anticipated that serious disease entering Spaceship Earth could also have disastrous results.
Ward was also an economist who recognized early that we would have to move to a global economy and away from strident nationalism in order to keep the spaceship moving.
In other words all countries would have to learn to rely on each other,
and protect each other in order to survive. Free trade between all countries would be a necessity, with safeguards for the health of the planet.
Fast forward to 2020. Yes, 50 years later. And how is Spaceship Earth doing?
Well, we are trying, but still do not have a good grasp on
atmosphere pollution and direct effects of global warming. Just look to our oceans and the example loss of coral reef loss as a result.
What happened to the fisheries industry? Would we tolerate that kind of relative pollution inside the space station? And what about our other resources?
Many would argue that mining/oil production and forestry are still proceeding at too fast a rate. They are polluting the water and air.
Ward also argued that we should be looking out for the weakest countries first and only after they were pulled up should we reward ourselves with new technologies that were non polluting.
If we just continue to dump our ‘recycled’ trash into other countries, we are still harming the big bubble of Spaceship Earth.
In a spaceship, you cannot hide junk in a corner. And we realize that we cannot afford wars between any countries, usually over religion or politics, if we are to keep the spaceship working. Some immigration is a necessity for protection until we get it right.
COVID-19 has proven that Ward was right in stating how much we are all interconnected. We must stop allowing religions and politics to constantly divide us.
If we can easily spend trillions fighting off the current disease by working together on vaccines, and even social distancing, then we should be able to manage economies and viable, sustainable resources for the benefit of all countries. Where there is a will, there is a way.
Self isolation has allowed us much more reflective time. Families have discovered each other, including the sports dads who suddenly realize that they have nice wives and children.
Businesses will also need to reflect on where they are going and how much a post-COVID economy can afford.
We have allowed the costs of many items, Including housing and some labor to become unsustainable. Is $120 per hour to repair vehicles reasonable?
As we hope and pray for all those affected by COVID-19, we must also be careful to reflect what the future might hold and how we may influence the results as we continue drift around in our spaceship bubble.
As we have learned from the disease, each of us can play a part, big or small, to make Spaceship Earth a little better.
If we slide back into the old ways, then we might be headed towards ideas found in another book. About 50 years ago also, the author Hal Lindsey wrote, The Late Great Planet Earth. But that is another story.
Reg Volk is a retired educator who writes monthly on politics and local issues. Email: regvolk@shaw.ca.