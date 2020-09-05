It’s hard to fit your feet into someone else’s shoes. It’s even harder to try walking in them.
An old saying refers to walking a mile (1.6 km) in someone else’s shoes. That’s when you discover that your feet are wider than hers, or longer than his.
Of course, the saying is meant metaphorically.You cannot know how someone else feels, it suggests, until you have shared their experience.
A few weeks ago, I wrote about “white privilege” — about how white, educated and relatively affluent people like me cannot know what it’s like to be a part of a minority who are constantly considered harassed because they’re not white, not Christian, not well educated.
Black people in the U.S. Indigenous people in Canada. Jews in Germany, during Nazi rule. Japanese on the west coast during the Second World War. Doukhobors in the 1950s.
If you’re not one of them, it’s almost impossible to imagine what it’s like to be one of them.
But suppose people who share your faith and your beliefs were being persecuted? Could you identify with them?
Such as Christians in India.
In Canada, we treat Christianity as the norm. Three national holidays, along with one other day — Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving and Hallowe’en — all have Christian roots.
None of our holidays have roots in other religions. No one’s lobbying to have Yom Kippur or Holi established as statutory holidays. I would expect a huge backlash if the federal government ever made Islam’s Eid
al-Adha made a national holiday.
But what would it feel like if the Christian culture you take for granted turned you into a persecuted minority?
An organization in India called Persecution Relief recently published two reports.
In one, two Indian men burst into a Christian pastor’s home. There were no prayer meetings going on at the time, but the two men had seen a sign outside that invited people to come in and experience healing in Christ. “Take that sign down right away,” they demanded. “We don’t ever want to see it again.”
Previously, a neighbour had asked that pastor to lend him a bible, so he could read it. The neighbour then took the bible to the police as evidence that the pastor was trying to convert him to Christianity. The police arrested the pastor, but later released him.
In a second and much more graphic incident, a police inspector dragged a visiting pastor and his friend to the police station, and beat them for two hours with a wooden rod and with the inspector’s own belt. The pastor had been visiting a sick uncle in his home.
According to Persecution Relief, the officer said, “I am sick of trying to stop you Christians… You have no business but to convert people. I am warning you to stop this nonsense, or you will pay a huge price.”
Technically, the pastor was arrested for taking part “in any assembly of five or more persons likely to cause a disturbance of
public peace…” The penalty for failing to
disperse such an assembly can be imprisonment for up to six months, or a fine, or both.
These are not exceptional cases. Last year, Persecution Relief recorded 527 instances of hostile actions against Christian minorities; over the last four years, 2,067 hate crimes against Christians.
Some of that hostility is based on money. Early missions, backed by the wealth of American and British churches, bought up large tracts of land. The Indian church today suffers from property poverty — big assets, but no money to maintain them.
Hinduism used to be called the world’s most tolerant religion. Hindu gods had so many avatars they might as well include Jesus.
But Hinduism has become vehemently nationalistic. Christians are viewed as trying to convert Hindus to a foreign faith. In both cases I cited, the pastors had to defend themselves by denying that they were trying to convert anyone. Which, ironically, repudiates Jesus’ specific command (according to Matthew’s gospel) to “go and make disciples of all nations.”
In considering your reaction to these stories, don’t focus on abstract issues of law and justice. Focus on feelings. What would it be like for you, to be part of a minority group, who have done nothing wrong, worked within the laws, but are picked on anyway just for being who you are?
Another old saying asks, “If you were accused of being a Christian, would there be enough evidence to convict you?”
Or would it feel like persecution just to be asked that question?
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. He can be reached at rewrite@shaw.ca