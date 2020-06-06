Canada should learn how a park in St. Catharines, Ont., is being renamed in memory of the late Neil Peart from Rush, arguably the most-skilled drummer in the history of rock music — top five, at least.
I think this is great because Canadians, unlike our American counterparts, do a lousy job of recognizing our own. If you drive across the United States, you will see signage in nearly every community recognizing the hometown of someone famous. (Duluth, Minn. — birthplace of Bob Dylan.)
Brantford, Ont. was quick to recognize the contributions of Wayne Gretzky. For some reason, Liverpool didn’t immediately embrace being the home of The Beatles. Civic leaders eventually woke up and realized there were tourist dollars attached to being the birthplace of the Fab Four. I’m living proof. The last time I visited the U.K., we hopped a train to Liverpool and went on the Magical Mystery bus tour to see historic sites.
Had Lennon and McCartney grown up elsewhere, we would have never picked Liverpool as a place to spend the day.
We as Canadians need to be more supportive — not jealous — of those who hit the big time.
———
Condolences to the family and friends of Sharon Evans. The long-time advocate for mental health awareness in the South Okanagan died this week.
“Sharon was an amazing champion of people living with mental illness,” friend Lynn Kelsey posted of social media. “Even after having a leg amputated due to complications of diabetes, she continued to work. I admired Sharon’s great tenacity and spirit.”
Thanks to people like Sharon Evans, there’s no longer the same stigma
attached to mental illness. Her work in the community will be missed and hopefully inspires others.
———
With social distancing and self-isolation, does this mean there will be fewer colds and flus this year? We’ve all heard of “catching the bug that’s going around?” That could become a thing of the past.
———
Feud of the week: Lea Michele has apologized to former “Glee” castmates for being a prima donna on the set of the hit TV series. All these years later, several actors took to social media to complain about the star’s abusive behaviour.
It puzzles me why so many high-paid and adored entertainers fail to realize how many blessings they have in life.
The delightful appeal of “Glee,” was the conflict between Will Schuester (Matthew Morrison) and Sue Sylvester (Jane Lynch), as well as Chris Coffer’s Kurt Hummel character. Coach Sue thought the school revolved around her cheerleading team and did what she could to manipulate her principal and destroy the glee club. One of the staff writers of “Glee” must have been a former high school teacher.
———
Once upon a time, in a period known as the 1950s, before every house had a television, people relied on local sports for their sports fix. Flashing ahead to the 1980s and the advent of ESPN and TSN, society became more fixated on professional athletics.
I’m old enough to remember the time when nobody left the home on Saturday night because the family was glued to “Hockey Night in Canada.” Television — not the internet — made all major sports accessible, seven days per week, plus introduced us to other activities such as celebrity poker, 10-pin bowling, darts and now video gaming.
It’s too bad senior sports are basically a thing of the past. In the old days, each town and city had a competitive hockey and baseball team and hundreds of fans would come out and watch the games. In today’s world, where men in their 20s and 30s all need to work (and employers are not as supportive as they once were to jocks), it’s not the same. Could COVID-19 bring local sports back to where they once were?
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca.