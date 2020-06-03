Wake up and smell the coffee. We take that cup of Joe in the morning for granted. With a quick flick of a switch, your daily perk is perking. But what would you do if the nearest bean was in South America?
This worldwide pandemic has reminded me of a story my 94-year-old mother told me.
Her grandparents had seen people on their reserve starting to die one after another. Along with a few other families they left, and struck out in different directions.
A few years later when they returned, there were only a few people left alive. My mom said some of the families stayed, but most of the tribe moved many valleys away, never to return to their home along the Fraser River.
It was the river that brought the gold miners and they brought chickenpox.
If not for the wisdom of my great, great grandparents and their self-imposed quarantine, you may well not be reading this Bee in the Bonnet.
They moved away from the busy river to a peaceful little valley with hay fields, hunting and fishing. They picked berries, grew gardens, raised cows and kids – hence, Bernie “The Wordwhore” Bates.
My mother’s story put a bee in my bonnet, and I asked myself: what if history repeats itself?
The other ‘B’ in my bonnet was a plan ‘B’.
I used to laugh at all of those survivalists digging bunkers in the back woods with canned goods, medical supplies and enough ammunition to last for years.
Then I whispered to myself in a hushed voice: He who laughs last...
You’ve all heard that a long journey starts with a single step. Maybe it’s time to ask yourself, what are the first steps I’d take in case of an emergency, like a fire in the middle of the night – pants, shoes, credit cards and, if you have time, your spouse.
I ask myself: are scientists smart enough to keep ahead of the next evolving virus to strike at the heart of humanity?
What if the next virus is a super-bug and is highly contagious; do we stand a prayer’s chance in hell?
You have to ask yourself: “Do I have enough toilet paper if the proverbial s--t hits the fan?”
During the great depression, the stock markets crashed, the dust bowl hit and the unemployed numbers blew up.
As a result, that cup of coffee we all have in the morning became more of a nice, enjoyable luxury.
The point is, that the value of coffee changed people’s values and even their prospective on life. The reason I choose coffee as an example is because this brings us back to the value people are now putting on toilet paper (I don’t know about you, but I can’t drink one without soon needing the other).
Let’s say there was a worldwide market crash, money lost all of its value, and you just drank a cup of java – would you rather have a crisp $100 bill or a soft roll of Charmin?
Now that the world is sick and on fire, maybe it’s time to head for the hills like my wise ancestors. Maybe I should pack a basket and head to grandma’s house.
We Canadians may think there’s nothing to worry about way up here in the land of peace, love and joy – but what if American values crossed the border?
Email Bernie Bates at beeinthebonnet@shaw.ca