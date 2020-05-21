Conservatives are odd ones out
Dear Editor:
Re: Gun ban should come to Parliament (Courier, May 8).
Dan Albas went to bat for anti-gun control advocates and slips into legalized minutiae, looking for any kind of wording or interpretation to stand on and claim the semi-automatic rifle ban in Canada is somehow illegal or at least undemocratic.
Nobody will be out of pocket; the government is buying banned rifles from both indigenous and non-indigenous hunters. The grace period is so that nobody becomes a criminal for having one, because nobody needs a semi-automatic rifle that can fire 30 high-velocity rounds to hunt deer.
In Canada’s parliamentary system, an order-in-council comes from cabinet and carries the same kind of political legitimacy as the U.S. president’s executive orders.
The NDP, Bloc and Green support the semi-automatic ban; it is only the Conservatives who have issues.
Complicating things for everyone, Canadian gun advocates tend to mix American Second Amendments rights with their interpretation of Canadian laws. There is no constitutional right to bear arms in Canada for any firearm; gun ownership is highly regulated and it has been this way since Confederation.
Canadians are already protected, by a sophisticated national police force, a modern military, a highly efficient intelligence service and a strong government system. The idea we need armed civilians (minutemen) to defend against tyranny is a romanticized NRA talking point. Canadians realize that laws themselves cannot stop senseless shootings, but it helps.
Eighty-five percent of Canadians like strict gun controls.
Jon Peter Christoff,
West Kelowna
Tested negative for something
Dear Editor:
I just caught the end of a news item that said President Trump had tested negative. Was it an IQ test, a character test, a morality test or a medical test? I’ll have to keep listening.
Dennis Fitzgerald,
Melbourne, Australia
What will our kids remember?
Dear Editor:
Eighteen years ago, I wrote a book for my family of the first 70 years of my life.
I lived in Greater London during the Second World War.
The recent 75th anniversary of VE-Day made me wonder what I had written about the event. As it happened, not very much. Out of the 288 pages of the book I wrote:
“The war finally came to an end, at least in Europe. VE-Day, Len Pennycote, George Taylor and I went for a walk after dark. Lots of people had taken down their blackout curtains and you could see lights in the windows of houses, which was something we hadn’t seen for six long years, from when I was seven years old to being 13. I remember the first time I saw a bus with its lights blazing. They hadn’t yet put the street lights back on and the bus was like a moving ball of light going down the street.”
We had lived through six years of war with bombs and rockets and threats of gassing and invasions but our big thing was seeing lights in windows.
This made me wonder what today’s 13-year-olds will remember of the COVID-19 pandemic when it is all over. Their memories will probably be a surprise to all adults. Thirteen-year-olds have different priorities than adults.
Derek Coyle,
Peachland
Not quite sure about next steps
Dear Editor:
I watched a gaunt-looking Boris Johnson giving his live coronavirus update to the British public on May 10 via the BBC-TV World Service.
He repeatedly stressed the necessity to keep control of the “reproduction rate” of COVID-19, which he frequently referred to as ‘R.’ The British Prime Minister wisely said that getting the U.K. out of lockdown was being done in steps, and with extreme care and caution.
The first step was to encourage those in construction and manufacturing jobs to return to work immediately. They should try to get to their job sites – presuming they are still in business – by walking or cycling, and avoid public transport if possible. Depending how ‘R’ develops in this first step, there could be a return to school for some students by June; again depending on ‘R’ there could be some hospitality businesses reopening in July.
So, according to Johnson everything really depends on his ‘R’s, with very little certainty about anything; as England takes its first step into the ‘new normal,’ where he says social distancing remains imperative.
However, “stay home” warnings are now replaced by “stay alert,” and according to many who watched his update – including parliamentary leaders from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – they are left to wonder what the ‘R’ is he talking about.
Bernie Smith,
Parksville, BC
Mistreatment isn’t a new thing
Dear Editor:
Re: Canada wrong on approach to COVID-19 (Courier letters, May 8).
The writer’s insightful analysis never ceases to impress. I wonder, is he aware that 79% of Canada’s COVID-19 deaths have been nursing home residents?
Where has this righteous indignation been, during the last decades of mistreatment and neglect of care home clients. This phenomenon didn’t suddenly appear with COVID-19.
Unaware, perhaps, of any seniors who have died in fires in nursing homes not built to code, or lack of staffing and overnight supervision, or the benign neglect, in which the call button is simply moved where the resident can’t reach it, or food served that is economical for the chain owners, but impossible for the elderly to eat, or bed sores that are neglected to the point of bones being exposed, or an absence of toileting and bathing, or supposed “inspections” taking place by telephone because the province has been convinced by lobbying owners that an on-site inspection is “unnecessary”?
With survival of the fittest politics at the helm, no monthly fee, irrespective of how large, has protected the vulnerable in these circumstances.
The Public Health Agency of Canada was created in 2004 in the wake of SARS, headed by Dr. G. Taylor. The Harper government removed Dr. Taylor’s designation and quietly buried his yearly reports. In 2012, funding to the Public Health Agency ( which responds to public health emergencies including infectious disease) was further decimated.
However, the Conservatives, espousing the causes of freedom of speech, deregulation and bearing of arms, could improve this situation greatly. If every nursing home resident slept with an AR-15 under their pillow, they’d get bathed, their soiled diapers changed, their meal quality and their dignity respected- all of which they’ve been robbed of by the very system that has cut every imaginable corner and created this scandal.
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna
Fight for right to have drive-thrus
Dear Editor:
It was recently reported that the Kelowna city planners are opposing a proposal to build a Triple-O’s drive-thru near Sexsmith and Highway 97.
Terry Barton, the spokesman for the planning department, said the city is a big proponent of walkable, mixed-use communities, promoting walking and biking for the obvious lifestyle and environmental reasons.
He also said that “the non-support is based on enviromental concerns, growing evidence regarding the negative aspects of a car-centric culture and the associated infastructure.”
The last time I looked, Canada was a free country (although recent events seem to contradict that). Do the citizens of Kelowna really want the city planners, the mayor and council dictating our respective lifestlyles.
It is high time that council members and the mayor listen to a large segment of the city’s taxpayers that have no interest in giving up their cars, have no interest in putting bike paths ahead of a good road system, and definitly have no interest in our elected officials being toadies for so-called city planners.
Barry D Cochrane, Kelowna
Masks should be made mandatory
Dear Editor:
My eternal gratitude to Dr. Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix, Premier John Horgan and residents of British Columbia for their collective effort to get the province to this point in the fight against COVID-19.
My request going forward is to please make the wearing of face masks mandatory in all places of businesses (with minimal exceptions).
As it stands, the vast majority of shoppers do not wear a face mask due to either lack of availability or lack of awareness. The collective lack of mask protection in a retail setting makes me very nervous. An incredibly high percentage of shoppers/clients seem oblivious to the risk they pose to others.
Masks are not about protecting yourself – they are about protecting others around you.
There is a high level of COVID-19 anxiety with all essential workers and the same will hold true for staff at businesses that begin to re-open.
It is completely unfair to leave this important safety measure up to the individual business owner. For instance, the retail shop that requires clients and staff to wear a mask will be at a distinct disadvantage to the retail shop that does not have the same requirement.
Make the wearing of masks in all businesses mandatory for both clients and staff, at least for the duration of Phase 1 and 2 of the re-opening.
It will put all businesses on a level playing field, do wonders to the feeling of safety for staff, reduce customer anxiety and will absolutely have a positive impact on the suppression of new COVID-19 cases.
Rob George, Parksville
Cameras to stop illegal dumping
Dear Editor:
Re: Illegal dumping on logging roads.
It is as simple as installing a few game cameras, one facing up the road and another facing down the road.
Match the loads on vehicles as well as licence plates and arrest the ones that come down empty. The load can be found up the road to match the pictures of the up camera.
The driver and the vehicle plates will be visible in the photos.
These cameras come on sale at Canadian Tire from time to time.
A few good heavy fines and printed in the media will help to stop this mess. Maybe their vehicles should be impounded or lost?
The proof is in the two loads.
Jorgen Hansen, Kelowna
Let’s get back to climate fight
Dear Editor:
Let’s get back to fighting climate change.
Our premier recently stated that fighting climate change is at the heart of our recovery strategy from COVID-19.
A completely necessary thing for saving our skins from far worse than COVID-19 appears to be so far.
This does not square in the least with promoting or even permitting the production and export of gas, fracked or not.
We have to stop believing or allowing such sort of fairy tales, as Greta Thunberg called them, face the truth, and do our duty to our children and grandchildren.
Climate chaos will do way more to threaten our food and necessities security than the present supply line glitches and hoarding panics.
Let us use this reduction of a mere 7% of our emissions in the pandemic as a springboard to the much greater reduction through the social change we need to save our selves.
Glynne Evans, Saanich
Chance to build a resilient B.C.
Dear Editor:
This is a perfect time to rethink how we live and figure out how to structure our society to become more sustainable and resilient, because this crisis is just the beginning if we don’t change our ways.
We need to develop renewable resources, retrofit our homes and buildings to be more energy efficient, change building codes etc. to be more energy efficient and sustainable, become more locally food sufficient, end homelessness, and implement a guaranteed livable income (livable is the key word here).
If we don’t take this opportunity as a society to change how we live, the future is not going to be bright.
It’s clear the resources are there to do it.
It’s time for us to be bold and courageous and to change the direction we are headed in.
In any upcoming election, this is what I’ll be looking for: bold and courageous leadership for the future.
This is our chance to pivot. As we re-open the economy, we can rush back to a normal that was failing people and the planet, or we can move forward and rebuild a greener, fairer, stronger B.C.
Lorna Hillman, Victoria