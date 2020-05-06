The kiss of death could be just a breath away. You could be gone with the wind, but do you really give a damn, my dear?
I know we’re all getting cabin fever, but the key to saving the lives of your fellow Canadians, is staying home as much as you can – six feet apart or six feet down – it’s your call.
An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
Flick on the boob tube and you’ll see boobs wearing red caps protesting the stay-home advisories. Advice that’s coming from doctors with diplomas, not advice from a posting on Facebook or some right-wing TV pitchman.
Don’t get me wrong I have no problem with Darwinism in action, the world would be better off with fewer idiots walking among us. The problem I have is that these walking petri dishes could be anywhere.
It’s possible to teach a fool not to be a gullible moron, but it’s not possible to raise the dead. Nor is it possible to ‘wish’ away the virus; and those who tell you differently are charlatans trying to sell you snake oil.
The ‘black death’ took the lives of half of Europe. The superstitious fools started killing cats; the very animals that were keeping the rats away. The same rats that carried infected flees.
If you’re as smart as I think you are; you wouldn’t think for a second think that you’re the ‘lucky’ one, and therefore you have nothing to worry about – right?
Speaking of death and superstition; what’s your ritual when someone gives up the ghost?
Do you dig a hole in the ground
or as in some tribal customs, they
go so far as to chisel a hole into the side of a sheer cliff?
Some people celebrate the day of the dead. In some customs, death is a good reason to get as drunk as you were that night that you can’t remember – remember?
Death and taxes are the two guarantees of life; unless you’re a church. Until people wise up, I’m afraid the masses will fear both of these grim reapers. Until death do us part.
This cosy setup between church and state has always bothered me. If taxation is a function of the state then why are churches exempt?
Can you name one business that has free labour, is tax exempt and doesn’t produce a product? Never mind one that can control elections and therefore control your very rights and freedoms.
It’s said there are no atheists in foxholes. They may pray in those foxholes, but when the icy grip of death becomes evident to them, young soldiers cry out for their mothers.
Staying at home this long has given me time to think, and think, and think some more.
And the subject lately is what if I become the late Bernie ‘The Wordwhore’ Bates?
Death comes to everything; from massive suns to little old you and me.
“Ashes to ashes and dust to dust” – The Big Guy
Speaking from an atheist’s point of view, this may surprise you, but I believe in the Bible. It’s a tasty story, if taken with a grain of salt.
It has villains, heroes and a wonderful moral – it’s the ending that bugs me.
We’ve all been told to go to hell, and we all know that heaven isn’t in the clouds above – all I know for sure is that this is the end.
