Robots are now answering the phones at Kelowna City Hall.
The city has deployed a new computer program on its website, one that it claimed Tuesday can simulate a "human-like conversation with users".
It's said to be an easy and quick way to get answers to common questions, provide fast links to helpful city webpages, and arrange for your home delivery needs.
Well, not the last one. Not yet.
"We're dreaming big. We'd love to see Citybot become a voice-activated option with enhanced accessibility for tapping into city information and services," says Andreas Boehm, whose job title is 'Intelligent Cities Manager at the City of Kelowna'.
What dreams may come, for now the city says another reason behind Citybot's debut is to free up staff "so they have more time to work on complex cases or other priorities". Rather than, you know, answering questions from the public.
For now, Citybot is tasked mainly with answering questions about COVID-19 and the city's response to the pandemic. So I thought I'd take him, her, it for a whirl.
Here are some questions I asked the city's new spokesbot on Tuesday, and the answers I got back.
Me: Did coronavirus come from Kelowna, Citybot? Sounds like it might have. That's what they're saying down in Penticton, anyway.
Citybot: Please rephrase your question and I'll do my best to answer it.
Me: Unemployment soared in Kelowna because the virus shut down many businesses and people were laid off. How many of the city's 900-plus full-timers were laid off, Citybot?
Citybot: To learn more about what we are doing, please visit our COVID-19 response page.
Me: Nothing there about any layoffs.
Citybot: COVID-19 symptoms. City wide mask policy. Recreation opportunities. COVID-19 case numbers.
Me: That's a strange answer, Citybot. Are you feeling okay?
Citybot: Travel restrictions during COVID-19.
Me: Tell me about it, I'm feeling cooped up too. Hey, Citybot, I didn't see any city councillors wearing masks during last week's 2021 budget meeting. Aren't they required of everyone at City Hall?
Citybot: Please report non-compliance of Public Health Orders by calling Bylaw Services at 250.469.8686. Significant and urgent concerns can be directed to the RCMP.
Me: But the RCMP Superintendent wasn't wearing a mask either!
Citybot: Facemasks help protect you and those around you. A non-medical mask or face covering to cover the mouth and nose is required to be worn in all indoor City-operated facilities. We have disposable masks for those entering our facilities without their own mask. The mayor recently explained this in a video. Would you like to watch it?
Me: No! Hey Citybot, we can't go to church this Christmas season but we can go to the mall and shop till we drop, and buy booze down at the liquor store. That seems strange and unfair.
Citybot: Negative feedback. Is there anything else I can help you with?
Me: Have you been helpful so far?
Citybot: Positive feedback. Negative feedback. Sorry I couldn't help you out. Try asking a different question or ask our inbox if you'd like a real person to help you out.
Me: I would. But they're probably busy working on complex cases and other priorities. Merry Christmas, Citybot!
Citybot: Sorry, I'm still learning.
- Ron Seymour is a Daily Courier reporter whose opinion column appears occasionally. Ron.Seymour@ok.bc.ca