MLA hosting virtual town hall
Dear Editor:
Like many, I was thinking of how I can support my community especially during this time of health crisis.
Last week, I asked that question of constituents. A frequent response was for webinars with actual facts and useful information.
“There’s so much conflicting data and panic,” commented one person.
So taking direction from our community, I’ve organized three virtual town halls with subject matter experts. All citizens are invited to join in, ask questions of our panelists, and I hope get answers that will help them and their families through these troubled times.
The first will be tonight (Tuesday, Mach 24) from 6:30 - 8 p.m. with all three levels of government represented. Panelists will be MP Tracy Gray, MLAs Ben Stewart and Steve Thomson, and Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran.
It will be virtual. There will be five faces on the screen and all will be coming from their homes or offices.
Anyone wishing to watch can register on line at: teamokanagan.com.
You can ask questions live during the town hall or in advance by email to asknormletnick@gmail.com.
There will be two more virtual town halls this week, one on schools and one on health. Details will follow tonight’s session.
Norm Letnick, MLA
Kelowna Lake Country
B.C. Health Critic
Food is necessary, not wine and dope
Dear Editor:
An open letter to Okanagan vineyards and cannabis growers, start producing food.
Since the 1990s, the Okanagan Valley has seen a profound shift away from green orchards growing edible fruit towards vineyards producing red and white wines.
In my lifetime, the valley has always been a hotbed of cannabis production.
As we enter into a global depression, I ask vineyard owners and cannabis growers to reconsider the role they play in Okanagan society.
To the wineries: For decades, you have chased profit and prestige by cutting down generations of old trees to fill the world’s insatiable demand for the luxury alcoholic beverage known as wine. In the process, you’ve made a lot of tourists and locals happy and have brought millions in revenue for local business.
With grocery shelves emptying at record rates, and with unemployment reaching towards levels not seen since the depression of the 1930s, can we expect wineries to stay profitable through this downturn?
Can we expect international tourists to flock to our vineyards in the wake of international travel restrictions?
To cannabis growers: you have enjoyed a financial bubble that has enabled a massive expansion of indoor and outdoor cannabis- growing operations. Your stock prices now sit near pre-bubble valuations, and due to the bubble popping, you’ve had to lay off thousands of employees.
Nonetheless, cannabis has always been a staple of the Okanagan diet, but can you expect demand to stay high through a global depression? Perhaps, but I wager we are already in a state of over-production and over-supply.
The necessities of life in Canada are food, water and warm shelter.
More than 500,000 Canadians registered for unemployment insurance in the last three weeks; a number not seen since the 1950s.
The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial and Toronto stock exchange indices have seen their fastest declines in market history.
Borders are closing and international trade has come to a virtual standstill.
Canadian oil is near record lows, and layoffs are just beginning.
The writing is clearly on the wall for the global economy. Those expecting a swift return to normalcy will be sorely disappointed by the next decade.
As we wade through the coming depression, vineyards and indoor growing facilities can be repurposed to produce food staples that could supply grocery stores and food banks throughout the Okanagan.
As land and property owners, you are uniquely positioned to help people through this difficult situation. Without taking extreme measures — and while continuing to grow your usual crops — you could repurpose some of your land and some of your greenhouse facilities towards social good. And perhaps create a few new jobs along the way.
I’m no gardening expert, but I wager there are some edible crops that can be produced on relatively short notice to help alleviate the pain Canadian citizens are about to face.
Some say there’s just eight missing meals between social cooperation and the return to competitive animal instincts. Let’s not get there.
Devan Gaffney
Kelowna
Father’s message: press on regardless
Dear Editor:
As a child below the age of 10, I’m not sure of the exact year, I contracted scarlet fever and chickenpox together. How or where from I got these diseases, I do not know.
But, I do remember being taken, wrapped in a blanket, down the stairs from my bedroom to a waiting ambulance. I was taken to an isolation hospital. I recall being in a room with windows on three sides so I could see my neighbours. There were no visitors, but one day my parents peeked their heads around the corner of the building and from my room I could see them.
Apparently, it was felt that seeing my parents even from afar would upset me too much. Needless to say, just seeing them briefly caused a major meltdown, so I am told. However, my best memory of this time was when, obviously recovering well, another girl and I had races up and down the halls in wheelchairs.
At home, my brother was not happy because our bedroom contents, all toys and books, etc. were burnt. He has forgiven me. This all took place in Bognor Regis, Sussex, England. Now having lived in Canada for 70 years, this is all but a great tale to tell my grandchildren.
As I approach 80, next Thursday, I am glad science has provided us with good vaccines against the diseases I had and I am confident a new one will be found to prevent more people contracting COVID-19. As my dear father used to say "POV" (press on regardless).
And I will. I suggest everyone out there does the same.
Carole Bridges
Kelowna
Challenges facing the unemployed
Dear Editor:
As internships are seen as an increasingly important first step in the career and educational ladder, I would like to extend the opportunity to provide free labour to anyone who needs services provided for.
I would really benefit from the practice, exposure and learning opportunities that internships provide. As I cannot gain these valuable skills in a real job, I am offering my services like cutting grass, providing manual labour, any driving and delivery jobs, fetching coffee, painting and more.
I have already contacted Fortis BC and they have allowed me to pay my electricity bill with goodwill credits. Now all I have to worry about is starving to death.
Raymond Theriault
Kelowna
Use empty hotels during pandemic
Dear Editor:
Why spend time and money to build hospitals from scratch?
If there are hotels that are closed because of the pandemic, why can they not be commandeered, stripped of the non-hospital requirements and then be kitted out as temporary hospitals.
A portion of the hotel area could be designated storage for these non-hospital essential items, thus saving removal and storage costs as well.
After the pandemic, it would be cheaper to sanitize and redecorate the hotel than it would be to build , furnish an then de-commission a hospital.
Speed is of the essence and this is a viable option in my opinion. So long as we don’t commandeer the Trump tower.
Heather Yeats
West Kelowna
Comeback for single-use plastic
Dear Editor:
First, politicians want to ban single-use bags and force everybody to carry reusable bags. Now, stores are banning reusable bags and insisting on single-use bags.
If reusable bags are germ infested and unsafe now, then they always were. Hopefully, all the single-use bag manufacturers haven’t gone out of business.
On a positive note, if people can only buy what they can carry in their hands, it would put an end to hoarding.
S. I. Petersen
Nanaimo
Labour sideswipes its own employees
Dear Editor:
The Ministry of Labour’s employment standards branch has commenced restructuring its workforce and legislation to accommodate new approaches to resolving wage complaints by B.C. employees who may be owed unpaid wages.
In so doing, the B.C. government has permitted the employment standards branch to effectively put its own staff on notice that their jobs are to be dissolved. With no guarantees that any existing staff will be re-employed. Effectively, its union and non- union staff have been given notice. It appears the NDP government is going to re-create jobs with lower wage rates for some and, significantly higher salaries for its own executive and management staff.
Some affected staff have worked diligently as mediators, investigators and adjudicators for decades, supported by a group of effective administrative staff in collecting millions of dollars in unpaid wages for B.C. workers who would otherwise lose their earned wages.
Current staff could have been grandfathered in to new jobs and others offered restructured jobs. But, the NDP government, which is reputed to be a fair labour market advocate, is supporting the moves to put its own staff on notice, reduce wages and create uncertainty.
Employment standards branch staff are quietly furious at how their employer is treating them so shabbily. Because of the uncertainty of their jobs going forward, staff are reluctant to voice their collective objections for fear of reprisals at the job application stage. Many staff are not currently in unionized positions.
Changes to the employment standards branch policies and procedures, the respective legislation and the restructuring is a credit to the B.C. government. However, it is being ruined by the disrespectful way its staff are being treated and has created a blow to staff morale across the province.
It is ironic that the very organization designed to protect B.C. workers rights is neglecting its own staff.
L. Mason
Kelowna
Seeking to help Kelowna seniors
Dear Editor:
Happipad, a Kelowna-based social enterprise is offering safe housing options to practice social distancing.
Happipad is doing their part to help older residents, healthcare professionals and first responders in our community find safe temporary housing. In an effort to practice social distancing, catered suites are being provided for reduced rates to those most in need.
Effective March 19, Happipad has allocated 50 separate suites in Kelowna as temporary housing. This is in an effort to help people avoid high-risk environments while providing supports to make the stay comfortable and enjoyable. Every suite comes with all the amenities a person needs to be comfortable for their stay with fresh meals available right from the food-safe kitchen.
“Helping older adults has always been at the core of our social cause,” Happipad CEO Cailan Libby said. “We hope to make life a little easier and more enjoyable for those most in need during these unprecedented times.”
Suites are being provided through Happipad’s network of local landlords and property managers. Properties are available near UBC Okanagan and in the lower mission.
If you are interested in a safe suite you can contact customercare@happipad.com or call Happipad’s office at 778-760-4511
Callian Libby
Kelowna
Look out for the second wave
Dear Editor:
OK folks, time for a reality check on the coronavirus. China had its first case in November and five months later, they still have thousands of people in critical care. And, they locked down complete cities to keep the virus under control.
Canada’s first case was at the end of January, so we have at least a couple of months before the cases peak here and we cannot even get people to observe a two-meter social distancing guideline. More than 400 people a day are dying in Italy from this virus and their population is only double ours.
This virus, or a variant of it, will return next fall and it will be at least one year before a vaccine is available. Kids will not being going back to school until September and many classes will be online only.
Entrepreneurs will create new types of businesses or radically modify their existing ones. There will be thousands of jobs at orchards and other places that traditionally used foreign migrant workers.
If you are ignoring the health guidelines, then I suggest that you phone an elderly relative and say goodbye, because you are dramatically increasing the chance that they will catch this deadly virus.
David Perron
West Kelowna