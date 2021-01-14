As we move further into 2021, we leave behind a challenging and difficult year for many in Kelowna-Lake Country.
The start of a new year always brings anticipation and the chance at a fresh start. Yet, we still find ourselves in the middle of uncertainty and adversity.
I remain committed to serving by expeditiously helping with federal program inquiries, continually connecting directly with you to be your voice, holding the government to account, and working with my caucus colleagues on recommendations, motions, and bills that are important to the constituents of Kelowna-Lake Country.
Four topics I’ll be covering in this report: Fraud scams, the federal job bank, how to determine what federal support programs you may be applicable for, and mental health assistance.
Unfortunately, the pandemic has led to an increase in scams, often from fraudsters claiming to be with the Canadian Revenue Agency. By phone or email, the CRA will never ask for information about your passport, healthcare card, or driver’s licence and will never demand immediate payment by Interac, e-transfer, bitcoin, prepaid credit cards, or gift cards from retailers such as iTunes or Amazon.
Legitimate communication from the CRA won’t include aggressive language, threats of arrest, or threats of sending the police. When it comes to these types of scams; seniors, international students, and newcomers are especially at risk. I encourage everyone to speak to friends, family, and neighbours about these scams, especially with those who may be most vulnerable.
Due to the pandemic and through no fault of their own, many people have lost their jobs. There are resources to help with finding employment, including job listings at jobbank.gc.ca.
You can also download the app, set up job alerts, look for skills matches, and build your resume. I talk to people every day who want to get back to earning a good living.
If you need government assistance benefits, visit canadabenefits.gc.ca. After answering 20 multiple choice questions, you will be provided with a list of benefits you may be eligible for. For those impacted by COVID-19, there are a number of resources available. Often, we find people may be uncertain of what they may be eligible for. This online resource tool can help.
The pandemic not only poses a physical health risk, but many societal impacts including social isolation. Mental health and wellness are of increasing concern.
No one should suffer in silence. If you need to speak with someone, call 811 or the Mental Health Helpline at 1-877-303-2642.
For youth, help and a listening ear is available through Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868.
A new mental fitness app for men was developed locally called “he.”
I wish you and your family a safe and healthy 2021. If you need any assistance or have thoughts to share, reach out by phone at 250-470-5075 or email tracy.gray@parl.gc.ca.
Tracy Gray is the Conservative MP for Kelowna-Lake Country.