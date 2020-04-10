People say to me, ““When all this is over,”” as if everything will return to normal — whatever they think normal is — as soon as the COVID-19 furore ends.
I doubt if things will ever go back to normal. At least, not to what we used to consider normal.
This may seem like a bleak subject for an Easter weekend, but it’s relevant — please read on.
A disease does not go away simply by restricting its transmission.
Suppose that Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s isolation measures eliminate transmission of the coronavirus within B.C. No new cases show up for, say, a whole month. All current cases recover. Our province becomes COVID-free.
The only way to stay COVID-free would be to deny entry to anyone who comes from anywhere that is not equally COVID-free. Other provinces, and neighbouring U.S. states, to say nothing of the rest of the world. Otherwise, the transmission ripples start all over again.
That would require a wall around B.C. more impenetrable than anything Donald Trump has dreamed of along the Mexican border.
COVID-19 has forced us to recognize that we live in a global context. We can’t isolate ourselves forever. We need international partners for face masks and ventilators, pharmaceutical products and fresh vegetables. We can’t force every truck crossing the border, every ship
arriving by sea, to go into two-week quarantine.
The only lasting solution is immunity, not isolation. Immunity, either by exposure or by vaccination.
Older readers may remember the polio epidemics of the 1950s.
As friend Rich Gibbons reminded me, more than a half million cases occurred each year. In 1949 alone, more than 42,000 people were diagnosed in the U.S. and 2,700 died. Many of those who survived were sentenced to lives of pain and disability.
It was highly contagious. And there was no cure. That situation didn’t change until Jonas Salk, and later Albert Sabin, developed polio vaccines.
It took another 30 years before the World Health Organization, UNICEF, and Rotary International, began a program to eliminate polio worldwide.
Today, only three countries still have active polio cases.
It took roughly 20 years to develop a polio vaccine. Five years for measles. Four years for Ebola – a far more lethal illness.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, estimates at least 18 months to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s how long we can expect restrictions on travel and gatherings.
Even then it will be fought by some who like to believe that vaccines are part of a gigantic conspiracy by nebulous forces.
I wonder how life will be different after COVID-19.
For certain, a vast number of small businesses will not survive. Especially those that provide people services. Restaurants and cafes. House and window cleaning services. Churches and charities.
Even before COVID, I was told that about 50 local churches in the United Church of Canada would shut down this year. I suspect that figure may rise. When people cannot meet, they cannot build a sense of shared responsibility, nor sustain a mutual willingness to keep paying for services they are no longer receiving.
Does Zoom qualify as “where two or three are gathered together?”
Half of my own congregation’s annual revenue comes from its thrift shop. Which is currently closed, although it is needed more than ever.
I have lost track of Justin Trudeau’s daily announcements about how much money the federal government is throwing at the side effects of the COVID-19 regulations — unemployment, loss of income, mental health — over and above medical costs. It seems to add up to somewhere over $200 billion. I doubt if even Finance Minister Bill Morneau knows for sure what the total bill will be.
Not that long ago, opposition parties were screaming that a deficit of a mere $10 billion would bankrupt our grandchildren.
It’s going to take some really creative economists to devise new principles for the present chaos, as Keynes did for the Great Depression and Friedman did for the Post-War Boom.
Yes, there will come a new normal. But it won’t be the old normal.
It will no more be the same normal as the Easter Resurrection, in Christian experience, was the same normal as before Good Friday. The Resurrection, regardless of how you understand it, could not have been predicted. It didn’t restore anything. It set up a totally new normal for the followers of Jesus..
We can’t predict our new normal yet. But whatever it is, it will be normal only until the next global emergency.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. Write him at rewrite@shaw.ca.