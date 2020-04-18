With any crisis, we see the best and worst in society.
One comment that got under my skin — although posted without malice, I’m sure — was on social media. Sally (not her real name), a mother whined, “They better not cancel graduation ... kids look forward to it.”
There’s others complaining about store hours, a lack of services and a reduction in the quality of life we all enjoyed before COVID-19.
Allow me to put this into context.
Seniors are dying and loved ones are saying goodbye over the telephone and Skype, not even able to hold their hand or kiss them on the forehead. Front-line workers are getting sick and, in some cases, dying. Funerals are limited to a handful of immediate family members, denying the public the chance to say a proper goodbye.
Wedding ceremonies — and in some cases receptions — are conducted on Zoom.
Students are losing proper education and those who struggle, may have to repeat grades. Athletes who have trained all their lives and are now in their peak will miss their chance at Olympic glory.
The Memorial Cup has been cancelled, a year of hard-work for a large group of volunteers, down the drain. Junior hockey players who have dreamed of making the Rockets, Vees or Warriors are missing that opportunity.
People are losing their jobs. Their quality of life is compromised. Businesses are closing. The ones that are breaking even are doing well.
So, call me cruel, but I’m not really concerned about your daughter’s graduation.
Trivia: Who was the only cast member from the original “Batman” TV series to receive an Emmy Award nomination?
With everybody at home and boredom overtaking many of us (I actually watched “Dirty Dancing” again last week), I suggest you do your civic duty by watching your local government, regional district and school board in action. The meetings are online.
Okanagan residents are great about doing their homework whenever there’s a municipal election. Most read the newspaper and pay attention to all-candidate forums.
But, if you took the time to attend the occasional meeting, you might discover that the person with the attractive lawn signs is quite lame during a public session.
With a “stay-at-home” mandate, there’s no reason why we all shouldn’t take a greater interest. For those who are home schooling, get your kids to watch a meeting. Turn it into a game and ask them who they think is making astute observations.
Trivia hint: It wasn’t Adam West.
Here’s the best joke I’ve read on Facebook this week.
Where did The Terminator find toilet paper? Answer: Aisle B. Back.
We’ve started a Saturday night tradition in the Miller house where, in an effort to support local businesses, we pick a restaurant from The Herald’s “Your Guide for Take Out and Delivery” and order takeout. (In Kelowna, look for “Let’s Support Our Local Communities” in The Courier.)
Thus far, we’ve tried three restaurants and our goal is to order at least once from all of them, and then critique them in order. We look forward to Saturdays now.
Also, don’t forget your family members who live far away. Seniors love getting mail that’s not junk or bills. I’m going out of my way right now to send my parents greeting cards, newspaper clippings and photos. It can get to them instantly online, of course, but they love the timeless tradition of getting something in the mail, tearing open the envelope and touching the contents.
Trivia Answer: Frank Gorshin as The Riddler in 1966 was nominated for best supporting actor in a comedy series. He lost to Don Knotts from “The Andy Griffith Show.”
