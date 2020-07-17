I am saddened to learn about the passing of a former client of mine, Dave Smith. In 2012, Mr. Smith contacted me to appeal his loss of a trial involving his dog, Diesel. Mr. Smith went to trial being self-represented.
The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) seized Diesel and applied to court to have Diesel killed. Diesel was accused of multiple negative interactions with people and other dogs. The trial court ordered that Diesel be killed and ruled that it did not have the power to return Diesel on conditions (also known as a conditional order).
Mr. Smith fought hard. He was extremely devoted to Diesel and he was willing to change and improve his own training and management of Diesel. The pictures taken of Mr. Smith and Diesel show the true love between the two of them. Many other people jumped in to support Mr. Smith, including well-known Kelowna animal-rights activist, Karen Stiewe, and other dog lovers, for whom I am still so grateful.
That said, going into the appeal, we knew it was going to be a tough fight and that the chances of the Supreme Court returning Diesel to him were on the lower end of the scale.
We also knew that, in the bigger picture, Mr. Smith had a good chance of setting positive legal precedent at the Supreme Court level for the future of all dogs in British Columbia — namely, that conditional orders are indeed allowed so that dogs can be returned safely and humanely to their, or other, guardians, instead of being killed.
The appeal at the Supreme Court ended up being bittersweet. On the one hand, Mr. Smith did not get one of his greatest loves —Diesel — back. On the other hand, we were successful in arguing that dogs can indeed be released on conditions. This was a seminal case in defending “dangerous dogs,” as the Supreme Court confirmed that conditional orders can be made.
For a number of years after the Smith case, there was very little, if any, doubt that even if a dog was found to be “dangerous” — which is a very technical term and can include a dog that has simply lunged or scratched another person during play — the dog can be released on conditions, instead of being killed.
Thanks to Mr. Smith, the lives of numerous dogs were spared because of his hard fight and legal precedence at the Supreme Court.
Mr. Smith’s death comes close to the one-year anniversary of another BC Court of Appeal case (not mine) that reversed the legal precedent about conditional orders. Now, if a dog is considered “dangerous” by a court in these “dangerous dog” proceedings, conditional orders are not allowed and the court may not have a choice but to have the dog killed.
Thankfully, all is not lost. In the last year, and thanks to some progressive prosecutors and the work of animal behaviourists, like Dr. Rebecca Ledger, we have been able to work together to safely and humanely, release dogs to responsible dog owners with court approval. We have done several of these by way of proceeding under a different law and making probation orders.
The Smith case also remains seminal in the defence of dogs in British Columbia, but for different reasons.
This case is now key in providing guidance to the court on what factors to consider in determining whether the opinion of an animal control officer was reasonable, as was done in another recent case. The court needs to consider the likelihood of future events, the likelihood of seriously injuring another person, and the disposition of the dog, amongst other factors.
Dave, wherever you are right now, I hope you know that you were a good human being, and that thanks to your legal fight for Diesel, you have left a long-lasting positive impact for all dogs in British Columbia. I can’t thank you enough. Rest in Peace.
Rebeka Breder is an animal rights lawyer in Vancouver. She is also a guardian to rescues Mazzie, Lily, Boyng Boyng and Bowen. Twitter: @animallawcanada