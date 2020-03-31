The requirement to stay at home — and given my age and the fact that I am diabetic, staying at home is not only advisable but also mandatory — has several unintended consequences.
There seem to be an endless number of projects that had previously been ignored, but now —with endless amounts of free time — there are no more excuses for not doing them. So straightening the basement, cleaning the garage, actually cleaning up my den and getting rid of mounds of paper I was keeping for reasons long forgotten are now in process.
And a lengthy list of books to read is occupying a great deal of time. I am fearing that my annual two columns on books I recommend for Christmas buying might have to expand to three columns. The nice thing is that, with my Kindle, I can download titles in a flash. The downside is that my Visa bill is growing as well.
I love to cook and bake and so am baking bread, making rolls and even turning out scones for my bride to enjoy on the weekends. (Hereís hoping the supply of flour is restored; apparently a lot of people are getting out Momís recipes.) But I do miss having folks in for dinner. It’s the lack of face-to-face contact that becomes more pressing with each passing day
I’m trying to mitigate that loss by calling at least one friend each day just to shoot the breeze and complain a bit and then, eventually, to admit we are not suffering grievously. The real problem is having no idea how long the crises will last and how we individually and collectively will recover. How will things have changed and how many among our acquaintances will have fallen victim to the virus?
And that fear of the unknown enemy and anxiety about whom and when it will strike is a bit terrifying. But, boy, are my hands clean and the sleeves of my shirts are now accustomed to receiving my sneezes.
And since the pool in my strata is closed, my daily swim has been replaced by a walk in the neighbourhood. The side benefit is that I am learning about my community. And when I go out and see someone walking towards me we both instinctively move to the right so when we pass each other we are at least two metres apart.
I have noticed some other things. Friends have been calling offering to get groceries for us. That caring for others appears to be contagious and it is really comforting. Second, I am becoming ever prouder of being a Canadian when I see how our governments at all levels are working in a co-ordinated fashion to control the virus and deal with its impacts on the health and livelihoods of citizens. Compared to our friends to the south, the difference is immense. Canadian leaders are putting the interests of the nation ahead of their own personal interests while exactly the opposite is happening in the U.S.
My son and his family live in Chicago and he is worried about what is happening there. Discussing the situation the other evening, they lamented the actions of the governor of Mississippi who overruled local urban centres closing schools, restaurants and bars to control the spread. They expect that so-called leader, when the history books are written, will be held to be the dumbest in a nation where stupidity seems to be highly regarded.
But enough. The Bonds are staying inside, and watching with interest and gratitude as our frontline workers in the hospitals, pharmacies and supermarkets are working to keep us safe. We owe them a great deal and perhaps even our lives.