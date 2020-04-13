Massive financial aid programs by the federal and provincial governments have been implemented; they aim to provide support to the workers and industries that have been closed in an effort to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Minimizing the adverse economic impacts of the anti-virus policies involves a complex set of challenges touching every aspect of the economy and our society. These challenges are testing our leaders as they have not been tested before.
The objective of these programs is clear: providing relief to those suffering loss of income and facing at the same time substantial day-to-day costs.
But what is the best way to meet these needs in the shortest possible time? Will a given program address the targeted audience and can it be structured and administered in a fashion that will permit individuals or firms to take part without undue complications or demands?
Moreover, will the program be capable of “mid-course” adjustments should there be problem in coverage, undue delays or imperfect direction?
And, of course, will those who administer a given program be able to detect people or firms that are attempting to “game” the system?
Were all those considerations not enough, the regulations and manuals for the program have to be written in both official languages and given a detailed review as to the legality of each of the program’s provisions.
Finally — and this is not an insignificant consideration — a virtual army of people has to be trained and the requisite software developed for the system to be used by those operating the program.
That the federal government was able to move with such unprecedented speed to begin delivering several different programs is to me almost unbelievable.
From the front-line worker, to the software managers, to those overseeing the entire combined effort, the results have truly been amazing.
It demonstrates clearly both dedication to the cause and superior overall capabilities on the part of hundreds, if not thousands, of civil servants
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has commented in his daily report to Canadians, there have been observed shortfalls in the programs.
Students who have minimal chances of finding summer jobs, are now receiving attention and the PM hopes to announce specifics shortly.
In other cases, the amount of funds involved needed to be greatly altered from original estimates.
The good thing is that, rather than trying to develop perfect programs (an aspiration which is truly unattainable in any case), the government launched programs that covered a vast majority of the targeted population and vowed to correct the problems with speed and without prejudice.
This has to have been a great relief to many Canadians who did not know how they were going to pay their bills.
The other immensely challenging aspect of this pandemic that the PM has begun to address is the uncertainty about its duration and how long its impacts will be widely felt.
He openly admits that we do not know now when many activities can resume and this creates all kinds of problems for many Canadians.
Students at all levels from kindergarten to post-graduate studies will likely have to make significant adjustments.
The provision of normal health services, from elective surgeries to routine visits with your family physician, may have to occupy a back seat to the demands of the pandemic until the virus is largely controlled.
Large gatherings will have to be cancelled or rescheduled until the public health authorities determine reinstating them is safe.
Adjusting to this “new normal” by governments at all levels, by businesses producing the products and services we value, and by each and every one of us will be a real challenge — at least until an effective vaccine is developed.
In the meantime, I miss going to the local supermarket and seeing the people who make it work.
I miss talking to friends over coffee or lunch and being able to see my children and grandchildren in person.
Until these things are possible again, we all need to stay at home, wash our hands and reduce the risk to all our lives.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.