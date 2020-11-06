Summer is gone and winter is coming on, a time to set stores and settle in before the snow flies.
Speaking of things that fly through the air with the greatest of ease; drop-lets and mists that come from a sneeze. It can be the kiss of death, all because some fool refuses to wear a mask.
Our neighbours to the south are in a fight to the death between those who are right and the righteous right. You would think that American patriotism would pull them together for the common good.
Instead, they argued over something as simple as wearing a mask. Because they mismanaged the virus, their country will have to pay an enormous amount of money and sacrifice to clean up the mess made by one man.
To this day I can’t understand how so many people were foolish enough to follow this fool off of a cliff?
To me the scary part is that it could happen here. All it would take is for one bad leader to convince the lemmings to follow them over the edge. If we Canucks don’t pay attention to who we elect we could end up like the people south of the border.
Do you remember when Quebec wanted out of the confederation? Well, did you know there is a movement in Alberta by a bunch of ‘Trump’ type rednecks that want to become a part of the United States of America?
So, do you think we’re safe from those kinds of politicians? Do you remember Rob Ford, the high living, crack-smoking mayor of Toronto?
A lot of elections remind me of the voting for King and Queen of the prom — a glorified popularity contest.
The ‘rude American’ is somewhat of an undeserved stereotype. What people mistake for rude and boastful is actually a symptom of their overly prideful culture — Rah, rah, rah! USA! USA!
If you are raised to perceive yourself as being bigger, better and stronger than other nationalities; it’s not very long before you’re perceived as that round, brown circle under a horse’s tail.
But before we start throwing stones at our neighbors, we too are quick to boast how good we really, really are. After all Canada is a bigger country, we have better resources and our strength is our humility, right? Do I have your vote? Then vote for me.
You can see how easy it is to stoke patriotic fires. That’s why we should ‘stand on guard for thee.’
This chest-pounding phenomenon isn’t anything new. Usually young uneducated men with higher testosterone counts than IQ points are the easiest people to manipulate.
Rile up some chest pounding young men, mix in patriotic fervor and point them at an enemy. Take my words as a warning: American blood will be shed in the name of race and religion. All because of one man.
Don’t be conned by some rich, slick, fast talking, baby kissing, promise making personality with gleaming white teeth.
The current political system could take a lesson from family dynamics. There is the mother who sets time limits and makes the house laws. The father is in charge of economics and enforcing mother’s law.
This brings us to the responsibilities of the children: obey the law, show respect to the other children (citizens) and clean up your damned room or you won’t be getting any supper.
