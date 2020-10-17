Are you feeling emotionally deluged and mentally spent because of the rise in COVID-19 cases?
Many of us are. There seems to be many more people tearing up these days with the ever-changing pandemic news.
Remember that God promised “never will I leave you; never will I forsake you. (Heb, 13:15).”
But how do we protect ourselves from being overwhelmed?
I have always been fascinated by the story of the Titanic. The unsinkable ship was built in the industrial shipyards of Belfast. On the maiden voyage, it struck an iceberg, and the world’s largest ship descended into the North Atlantic Ocean.
One of the many points made is that the ship was designed with watertight partitions; as it began to flood, one compartment would fill up, while the other compartments kept the ship afloat. However, as each compartment filled, water flooded from one over the partition into the next.
I see our lives as a floating vessel; we have different compartments, partitioned into work and career, family, friends and children, marriage and church.
We are all in danger of sinking if we allow any of these worlds to flood with no space to rest and recharge, no place for a sabbath or a fun day off. We find ourselves always talking and thinking about the same things, feeling like a frantic hamster running on our pandemic wheel.
Our mental health is suffering. It is time to get off the wheel and care for yourself, care for each other.
But how?
By giving ourselves a rest, particularly as a lot of familiarities no longer exist.
Here are some danger signs to watch out for: lack of motivation, trouble sleeping, irritability, physical fatigue, feelings of hopelessness, absentmindedness, apathy, headaches, nervousness, a change in appetite, difficulty concentrating, irrational anger, increased cynicism or pessimism, a sense of dread, or generally feeling blue.
Romans 12:2 talks about renewing our mind, taking time to think differently; this takes determination and focus, but can happen.
Some pastoral advice. Limit your news intake; headlines are explicitly devised to trigger an emotive response, often fear, that sends us in fight or flight mode.
Build a healthy news habit, focus on facts, not rumour, chat news through with friends in a thoughtful way. Switch off notifications on all your apps; read when you choose to read and avoid isolation.
We need a break to take back stability.
Meditate on your favourite Bible verse. Start with “cast your cares on him who cares for you.” In other words, pray — this will help relieve stress.
Worship music can make a massive difference; it’s time to sing again in the shower.
Be active in honouring those helpers in our city by acknowledging their contribution.
Actively celebrating positive experiences and people in the community can boost our mood and well being. It is also fine to have a good cry!
Don’t let the next wave swamp you.
Phil Collins is pastor at Willow Park Church Kelowna.