Letters

Write: letters@ok.bc.ca 400 words or less.

Returning snowbirds can lean on family

Dear Editor:

Don’t these snow birds that return from being away all winter have family or friends to help them get stuff they need? (Refilling fridge, pantry a challenge in quarantine, page A1, March 31.)

They only have to self isolate for 14 days. It’s not that long. And keeps the rest of us healthy.

Karen Brandsen, Kelowna

Quarantined couple didn’t deserve story

Dear Editor:

This couple’s sense of entitlement is unconscionable and should never be a news item.

Perhaps they should contact the couple in Winfield who bought all the meat.

There are many people in this community suffering. Today is rent day for many who have lost their employment because of the current pandemic and your newspaper is featuring an couple who appear to be in a high income bracket and are only able to sip wine at 3 p.m. from their balcony.

Shame on them for contacting you and shame on you for publishing this pathetic woe is me story.

Eileen Redding,

Kelowna

Service workers are doing a great job

Dear Editor:

I’ve read many stories about the great job our health, police and fire departments are doing throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

Without a question, their jobs cannot be easy and I’m sure it’s questionable at times whether to report to work at all.

As all our daily lives are disrupted, let’s not forget about the grocery store, gas station and all other essential service employees who are trying to make the rest of our daily lives a little easier.

When was the last time you thanked your butcher, deli clerk, baker or staff working the tills at many places still open.

Let us all give a special thanks to those employees and the difficult jobs they perform for us during this pandemic.

Reading my morning paper, I say thanks to the person who delivered it this morning, I’m sure at 5 a.m.

Tom Prokop,

Kelowna

City not following own heritage rules

Dear Editor:

The City of Kelowna can’t seem to follow its own regulations, zoning bylaws, official community plan, etc.

They have allowed a heritage home in the Abbott Street Heritage Conservation Area, which is a single-family residential area, to be turned into commercial space using a Heritage Revitalization Agreement.

Further, they are allowing the developer to slip in the construction of a modern three-bedroom duplex on the same property which does not follow the design guidelines for the area, all under the same agreement, avoiding a rezoning application.

Those are just a part of the transgressions related to this application.

Now they have allowed new owners of a heritage house also in the Heritage Conservation Area to demolish it without requiring the owners to apply for a Heritage Alteration Permit, which requires plans for the new design before issuing a demolition permit.

The city provided a $7,500 grant to put a new roof on the same house not three years ago and this went down with the rest of the rubble.

Now the city is allowing development applications to proceed, but cancelling all public hearings. The applications should be postponed until the public hearings can be held.

We need the city to follow its own zoning, bylaws, regulations, OCP. They know that but these travesties continue unabated.

S. Ames,

Kelowna

Everyone knows Trump’s botching virus response

Dear Editor,

Canada’s “Grand Rabbi of Song” Leonard Cohen died Nov. 7, 2016 at age 82 — one day before Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the U.S. election.

At the 2017 Juno gala dinner, Cohen’s son, Adam, recalled that his father was one of the only people he know who predicted Trump was going to be the president of the United States, a prediction many people at the time considered to be absurd.

I’m Your Man was Cohen’s eighth studio album, released in 1988.

One of the album’s highlights is Everybody Knows.

Here’s a version rewritten to address the current coronavirus outbreak and Trump’s response to it:

Everybody knows the coronavirus

Everybody knows he planned cuts to CDC

Everybody knows Dr. Fauci was told

To cancel interviews on Sunday TV

Everybody knows credibility Be Best

Here comes his greatest leadership test

Let health experts run the show

Everybody knows

Everybody knows he’s a noxious contagion

Everybody knows he’s a truth abuser

Everybody knows his disinformation

He thinks reality is for losers

Everybody knows America’s schism

He’s a fact-resistant organism

Virus lies grow

Everybody knows

Everybody knows he replaced Mulvaney

Everybody knows he’s stock market obsessed

Everybody knows at the CDC

Said anyone needing a test gets a test

Everybody knows Kellyanne looked strained

When she said the virus is being contained

Sounds like Kudlow

Everybody knows

Everybody knows it’s a global pandemic

Everybody knows he’s a sniff emitter

Everybody knows the delays in testing

The virus doesn’t follow him on Twitter

Everybody knows he and Pence have plans

To continue shaking hands

With amigos

Everybody knows

Everybody knows ten is his own rating

Everybody knows the testing shortfall

Everybody knows the buck doesn’t stop here

Doesn’t take responsibility at all

Everybody knows the Fed slashed interest rates

Makes him very happy and celebrates

Lack of leadership shows

Everybody knows

Everybody knows he is The Fiddler

Everybody knows he’s not a shipping clerk

Everybody knows he told the governors

Try getting some ventilators that work

Everybody knows he’s yet to order

Any companies to manufacture

Equipment and safety clothes

Everybody knows

David Buckna

Kelowna