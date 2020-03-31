Returning snowbirds can lean on family
Dear Editor:
Don’t these snow birds that return from being away all winter have family or friends to help them get stuff they need? (Refilling fridge, pantry a challenge in quarantine, page A1, March 31.)
They only have to self isolate for 14 days. It’s not that long. And keeps the rest of us healthy.
Karen Brandsen, Kelowna
Quarantined couple didn’t deserve story
Dear Editor:
This couple’s sense of entitlement is unconscionable and should never be a news item.
Perhaps they should contact the couple in Winfield who bought all the meat.
There are many people in this community suffering. Today is rent day for many who have lost their employment because of the current pandemic and your newspaper is featuring an couple who appear to be in a high income bracket and are only able to sip wine at 3 p.m. from their balcony.
Shame on them for contacting you and shame on you for publishing this pathetic woe is me story.
Eileen Redding,
Kelowna
Service workers are doing a great job
Dear Editor:
I’ve read many stories about the great job our health, police and fire departments are doing throughout the COVID-19 crisis.
Without a question, their jobs cannot be easy and I’m sure it’s questionable at times whether to report to work at all.
As all our daily lives are disrupted, let’s not forget about the grocery store, gas station and all other essential service employees who are trying to make the rest of our daily lives a little easier.
When was the last time you thanked your butcher, deli clerk, baker or staff working the tills at many places still open.
Let us all give a special thanks to those employees and the difficult jobs they perform for us during this pandemic.
Reading my morning paper, I say thanks to the person who delivered it this morning, I’m sure at 5 a.m.
Tom Prokop,
Kelowna
City not following own heritage rules
Dear Editor:
The City of Kelowna can’t seem to follow its own regulations, zoning bylaws, official community plan, etc.
They have allowed a heritage home in the Abbott Street Heritage Conservation Area, which is a single-family residential area, to be turned into commercial space using a Heritage Revitalization Agreement.
Further, they are allowing the developer to slip in the construction of a modern three-bedroom duplex on the same property which does not follow the design guidelines for the area, all under the same agreement, avoiding a rezoning application.
Those are just a part of the transgressions related to this application.
Now they have allowed new owners of a heritage house also in the Heritage Conservation Area to demolish it without requiring the owners to apply for a Heritage Alteration Permit, which requires plans for the new design before issuing a demolition permit.
The city provided a $7,500 grant to put a new roof on the same house not three years ago and this went down with the rest of the rubble.
Now the city is allowing development applications to proceed, but cancelling all public hearings. The applications should be postponed until the public hearings can be held.
We need the city to follow its own zoning, bylaws, regulations, OCP. They know that but these travesties continue unabated.
S. Ames,
Kelowna
Everyone knows Trump’s botching virus response
Dear Editor,
Canada’s “Grand Rabbi of Song” Leonard Cohen died Nov. 7, 2016 at age 82 — one day before Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the U.S. election.
At the 2017 Juno gala dinner, Cohen’s son, Adam, recalled that his father was one of the only people he know who predicted Trump was going to be the president of the United States, a prediction many people at the time considered to be absurd.
I’m Your Man was Cohen’s eighth studio album, released in 1988.
One of the album’s highlights is Everybody Knows.
Here’s a version rewritten to address the current coronavirus outbreak and Trump’s response to it:
Everybody knows the coronavirus
Everybody knows he planned cuts to CDC
Everybody knows Dr. Fauci was told
To cancel interviews on Sunday TV
Everybody knows credibility Be Best
Here comes his greatest leadership test
Let health experts run the show
Everybody knows
Everybody knows he’s a noxious contagion
Everybody knows he’s a truth abuser
Everybody knows his disinformation
He thinks reality is for losers
Everybody knows America’s schism
He’s a fact-resistant organism
Virus lies grow
Everybody knows
Everybody knows he replaced Mulvaney
Everybody knows he’s stock market obsessed
Everybody knows at the CDC
Said anyone needing a test gets a test
Everybody knows Kellyanne looked strained
When she said the virus is being contained
Sounds like Kudlow
Everybody knows
Everybody knows it’s a global pandemic
Everybody knows he’s a sniff emitter
Everybody knows the delays in testing
The virus doesn’t follow him on Twitter
Everybody knows he and Pence have plans
To continue shaking hands
With amigos
Everybody knows
Everybody knows ten is his own rating
Everybody knows the testing shortfall
Everybody knows the buck doesn’t stop here
Doesn’t take responsibility at all
Everybody knows the Fed slashed interest rates
Makes him very happy and celebrates
Lack of leadership shows
Everybody knows
Everybody knows he is The Fiddler
Everybody knows he’s not a shipping clerk
Everybody knows he told the governors
Try getting some ventilators that work
Everybody knows he’s yet to order
Any companies to manufacture
Equipment and safety clothes
Everybody knows
David Buckna
Kelowna