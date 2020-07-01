Let’s suppose you are a director of a company with annual expenditures of $150 million of which about $128 million is in operating cost and the rest is for capital expenditures. As a director, it is reasonable to assume you would want to have information on activities covered by the operating budget and what, if any, priorities existed with respect to the capital projects. Indeed, it would be your duty.
For example, you would want to look for trends in expenditures for particular departments or activities over, say, the last four years and how those trends can be explained. You would want to know how the company’s salaries compare to similar-sized firms operating in the same business and to observe trends in staff turnover. In short, you should want to know what forces are influencing operating costs: what is increasing, what is declining and why.
As a director, you need this information to judge if management is administering the shareholders’ investment in a sound and stable fashion.
On most boards of directors, responsibilities are assigned to various directors. For example, some might be responsible for the annual financial audit, others could focus on personnel issues including the remuneration of executive and, when necessary, on recruiting people to fill positions from the CEO down to senior managers. So a free flow of information to and from directors is essential if they are to be able to provide oversight as well as to offer advice on issues of fundamental importance to the welfare of the company.
That means the executive has to be transparent and willing to generate and communicate information required by the board. And both directors and the executive team have to understand the roles they each should play in making the firm a success in both efficiency and in meeting the needs of their clients and customers on a continuing basis.
But what if this free flow of information from management to board does not exist? Worse, what if directors are never formally told of their responsibilities so that, in effect, there is no real performance evaluation†or accountability possible. Pretty clearly, this is a recipe for dysfunction. The company might even become so toxic an environment that management and board members treat each other with disdain.
Such an environment will have an adverse impact on the operations of the firm or, indeed on any organization run in such a fashion. From the development of strategic objectives to the treatment of various stakeholder groups, the effectiveness of the entire operation will be limited. Imagination and innovation in dealing with even obvious problems may, as is the case in the U.S. Congress, be virtually impossible.
What can an individual director do in such a case? Unless there is a sizeable majority of the board who share a similar view regarding the nature of the problems and a willingness to deal with them — by removal of management if necessary — frankly there is really nothing he or she can do. The available solution for the director who has voiced his or her concern is to resign and perhaps state publicly why.
I can think of at least one significant operation here in the Valley that seems to treats its board members almost as if they are a nuisance: the City of Kelowna government. Just look at how much time council doesn’t spend on examining operational expenditures (including salaries and benefits costs) to look for possible efficiencies. Consider how often it requires evaluations of various activities and projects to determine whether the taxpayers are receiving good value.
There appears to be a groundswell of public opinion that believes the city administration can be improved and made more accountable and transparent. The questions is: Will council, acting for the taxpayers, be willing and able to take on the task? In the coming months I will pursue this issue of governance in greater detail.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.