editorial
A job well done
We couldn’t be happier for a group of concerned citizens at the centre of the Hall Road ponds effort.
On Monday, we reported the regional district had hired a drilling team to dig 80 feet into the earth in search of groundwater that would replenish a fishing hole and turtle pond in Mission Creek park.
When the City of Kelowna took over as water provider in Southeast Kelowna, the ponds started to dry up due to engineering changes that affected the water supply.
People who live or frequent the area alerted authorities, and work began to replenish the ponds.
It didn’t go as quickly or as smoothly as they would have liked, however.
Kelowna’s water was too chlorinated for wildlife to survive, so early efforts to save the critters may have done more harm than good.
Subsequent efforts to stretch hoses and bring pumps into the area were only moderately successful.
One of the pumps required near constant supervision because it needed frequent refuelling.
At this point, you wouldn’t have been surprised if everyone involved labelled the endeavour too expensive and washed their hands.
But if you’ve ever watched a child marvel over the sight of a frog or turtle in its native habitat, you know that just wasn’t an option.
The Regional District of Central Okanagan may have finally struck upon a permanent solution by hiring the drilling rig to dig.
“We’re doing the best we can to get things done here so we can have the water going,” park planning manager Wayne Darlington told our freelance reporter, Don Plant. “We’ll have an operational well here not too far down the road.”
But this is also much more than just letting kids get close to nature.
The wetland area is vital to many different types of flora and fauna, and letting it dwindle would undoubtedly have longlasting effects.
We’ve seen far too often how tipping one domino leads to a chain of events that cannot be easily undone.
Congratulations, also, to the people at the centre of the story. Not only did bureaucrats band together for a natural cause, but the neighbours who kept the issue at the forefront deserve special recognition.
Everyone involved should be proud of themselves on this job well done.
We hope others in the city and valley are inspired to help clean up their corners of the world.
“The regional district is doing everything it can to get it done,” said Kim Pritchard, a resident who helped lobby for the changes. “Having water there will certainly help the turtles and frogs.”
Heck, even in a community that seems to be governed with a tax-and-spend mandate, we think the $65,000 price tag is money well spent.
“When we have fish in the pond next year, that will be the celebration,” Darlington said.
It will be well earned.
— Managing Editor David Trifunov