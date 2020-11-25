The race is on and the finish line is a matter of survival. It’s ‘make it or break it’ time for the little guy. Will it be a Merry Christmas or will the Grinch prevail?
Most of us peons are between the proverbial rock and a hard place. More people than you’d think could be a paycheque or two away from missing a bill or two, or worse a meal or two.
For all you know, the proverbial wolf could be at the door of your neighbour, a friend or even the person reading this — for all I know.
I try to be wry and witty to make a point, but this subject is a tough one, because I’ve been hungry, and it’s not funny.
The Christmas clock is ticking and getting louder every day especially for the local merchant and all of their helpful little elves.
I’m sure the owners of the big box stores will weather the financial storm just fine. I’m worried that Ma and Pa shops will be left out in the cold. Maybe, if we all bought just one gift from Ma and Pa, and the money would stay in ‘your’ community.
We consumers are stuck between rock bottom pricing and facing the reality of the financial winter ahead.
I predict the coming year will be the tipping point between recovery and recession. I think it will come down to a fight between informed people and the imbeciles who think that COVID-19 is hoax, masks don’t work and that the government is just trying to control the hillbilly way of life.
I don’t have to inform you that this virus is also going to kill any bull market.
(Dear Hillbilly, this statement has nothing to do with a dead bovine.)
Here is a statement we should all know the meaning of: tightening the belt. This is where the virus, the economy and Christmas intersect.
Guess who is stuck in the centre of this perfect storm of circumstances? I have a feeling this is going to be the winter of our discontent, stress and tolerance.
From now until the jolly man comes down the chimney, people will be wary of price tags, sales and the bottom line. A job could mean the difference between diamonds or a lump of coal in your stocking.
Imagine you’re scrambling to make Christmas merry, and then you get sick. You could convince yourself that it’s just a sniffle, a 24-hour bug or nothing to worry about.
What if it isn’t? Do you call in sick or die trying? Do you take a chance with your health and those of others?
Who’ll pay the bills, will the landlord understand and if you don’t have a safety net, will the government be there for you?
Mark my words, as soon as the holidays are over, that’s when the layoffs will begin. It’s during these hard times when you’d hope for a rapid response from your government — you're grinning, aren’t you?
Why is it that when you need something from the halls of power, it takes forever and a day, but they can pass a vote to give themselves a raise, faster than a goose can pass poop?
If perchance you need financial assistance, prepare for a mountain of paperwork — it’s too bad the government isn’t as organized as Santa — he gets the job done in one night.
Email Bernie Bates at: beeinthebonnet@shaw.ca