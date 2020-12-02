Dear Editor: This is for all those who have set forth their negative views on the pandemic rules and mandates, to those who simply flaunt them and refuse to adhere to those rules.
It is time you stopped acting like petulant, whiny and disobedient little children who have had their candy taken away from them. The fact that you don’t care or give a damn about other people’s health and well-being is most disconcerting to those of us who respect and listen to the people who know what they are talking about.
You, who insist that masks and social distancing are not necessary, that these things only hurt, not help the citizens of your world, should look at Sweden. Today, they are paying dearly for their non-compliance with the suggestions of the World Health Organization.
I suggest, those of you who don’t wear a mask, because you say one can suffer brain damage from lack of oxygen by wearing a face mask, have already suffered that damage. It has been proven time and time again that wearing a mask is beneficial. Why do you think doctors and nurses have worn masks in hospitals for decades, to protect you?
You have complained and derided the government and Dr. Bonnie Henry for implementing rules with which you must comply. You say the government is trampling on your freedoms and rights.
By not wearing a mask, social distancing and complying with the rules, you are not only trampling other’s rights to be healthy, but you are putting their lives in danger by your childish attitude. Your right not to wear a mask stops where their right to live, starts.
It is time to grow up and realize that the rules are made to help us all get through this pandemic, not to punish you for your careless and roguish attitude. Wearing a mask is not a sign of weakness, but a sign of caring and consideration for others.
Grow up, stop being so childish, save lives and save our provincial health services.
Bill Peckham, Kelowna
No mask? No problem, then no service
Dear Editor: This letter is brief: all people who do not wear masks in accordance with the new mandate issued by Dr. Bonnie Henry should be denied entry. It doesn’t matter what public place it is: transit, the mall, etc. No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service. Period.
Greta Fader, Kelowna
Praying at home a sign of devotion
Dear Editor: There have been numerous COVID-19 spreading clusters relating to church services. Singing loudly in a group is one of the worst activities you can do. It projects germs into the air and then everybody takes a deep breath for the next phrase.
Taking communion is another bad idea. Since religion is really between an individual and their god, why not just pray at home? Some of the most devout people to ever live were hermits who lived and prayed alone.
Praying alone is a sign of true devotion while church gatherings are as much a social event as a religious one. Protecting the health of others should be at the top of any truly devout person’s goals.
S. I. Petersen, Nanaimo
Climate control must happen now
Dear Editor: I would like to thank the government of Canada for introducing climate accountability legislation on Nov. 20. This legislation could help put Canada on a path to reduce climate risk and create more jobs in low-carbon sectors and improve people’s health and resilience, even as we continue to prioritize our pandemic response.
According to the best available science, the next decade will determine whether or not the world will be on track to keep warming below 1.5C to avoid the most dangerous impacts of climate breakdown.
Terry Dyck, Vernon