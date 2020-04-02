Liquor and cannabis dispensaries are open.
Lawyers are considered an “essential service.” This includes the judiciary.
Why then, are B.C.’s courts largely closed?
Even dollar stores remain open.
If you are scratching your head, you are not alone.
Some will remember the time following Sept. 11, 2001. Then, North America was consumed with fear.
Sound familiar?
In the wake of 9-11, governments enacted unprecedented legislation allowing the state to disregard constitutionally protected civil rights in the name of “national security.” Examples include the Patriot Act in the United States, which remains largely in force today. Anyone expressing concern was branded a traitor and silenced.
Canada’s federal government enacted the Anti-Terrorism Act. Civil liberties were curtailed in the name of combatting “terrorism.”
Fast forward to today.
Those attempting to visit loved ones in Kelowna General Hospital’s emergency ward are being told to leave the building or police will be called. Police officers at KGH have recently used force and handcuffs to do so. The “crime?” Asking to remain in the building, for a patient who does not have COVID-19. Sitting quietly in the waiting room.
It is unknown how many KGH patients have COVID-19. Rumours are the number is very low.
On March 18, the B.C. Supreme Court announced it was closing its doors to all but the most urgent civil cases. Cases that might be heard include (1) those relating to public health and safety and COVID-19, such as orders under the Quarantine Act and (2) those that are at face value urgent, including housing evictions, preservation orders, urgent injunction applications and certain other matters.
The Supreme Court now has a two-step process “to facilitate the hearing of essential and urgent matters.” First, an online request for an urgent hearing is made. Parties informally submit materials. The court then assesses urgency. If it considers the matter is “essential and urgent and a hearing is required,” a hearing date is set and the parties formally file materials.
A somewhat similar process is in place for criminal matters, though those doors may not be quite so firmly closed.
The B.C. Court of Appeal is “strictly limiting” its operations.
Important questions loom. What constitutes “urgency?” What constitutes “essential?” Urgent in what sense? Essential to whom? Based on what criteria?
Which cases, if any, will be allowed to proceed?
For whom will the doors of justice be slammed shut? And, why?
Imagine someone wrongfully left to suffer in poverty and in countless other ways. Is it unjust to tell this person: “Sorry, your case is not urgent; your door to the courthouse is closed?” The person involved, and probably most Canadians, would say yes.
The B.C. government is suspending most residential evictions. However, tenants are not the only people with rights. Landlords have rights too. This could result in injustice to landlords. Will the courts be closed to them?
Our federal government tried to slip extreme provisions into its “emergency legislation.” Had the opposition not nipped this in the bud, were Canadians to be left with no legal recourse?
Our federal government is threatening to enforce a requirement that people stay home. Presumably, this will not apply to those working in liquor stores, cannabis dispensaries or other “essential services.”
Are civil liberties violations “urgent?” Are constitutional violations “urgent?”
Is it “essential” that the power of the state be kept in check?
I am interested in people affected by court closures. If you have been adversely impacted, I would like to hear your story.
When courts re-open, there will surely be a backlog — cases that were originally put on hold, cases that arose during the closure, and COVID-related cases that were not allowed to proceed during the closure will all then wish to proceed at the same time.
More court staff will be required, as will more judges.
During times of uncertainty, our courts are more important than ever, not less.
Is an almost complete suspension of one of the three pillars of our democracy— the judiciary — truly necessary?
We must be mindful that the cure is not worse than the problem.
If indeed we are living in a country in which our governments wish to take unusual steps, while at the same time our courts are largely closed, we ought to all be deeply concerned.
Canadians appreciate that this is a challenging time. Our governments are struggling to cope with the situation.
However, it is essential that we not lose sight of the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic does not erase the many hardships and injustices that still exist for many people.
We cannot simply suspend the rule of law and ignore them during this time. These cases must still be addressed.
Susan Kootnekoff is a lawyer with Inspire Law. Phone: 250-764-7710.
Email: info@inspirelaw.ca. On the web: inspirelaw.ca. The content of this column
is intended to provide general thoughts and general information, not to provide legal advice.