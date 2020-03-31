Across the border, U.S. President Donald Trump has been criticizing reporters for asking dumb questions and berating the “lamestream media.”
Here in Canada, reporters are receiving different treatment.
Delivering one of his daily briefings outside of his Ottawa home, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave a surprise shout-out to news media.
“Right now, it is more important than ever that Canadians have access to the latest news and information,” Trudeau said. “To ensure that journalists can continue to do this vital work, our government is announcing new measures to support them.”
It will come in the form of a $30-million COVID-19 awareness advertising campaign and further movement toward tax credits for newspapers.
Hundreds of reporters across the country are being laid off, and many other freelance writers, photographers and designers face an increasingly uncertain future.
While some journalists got the warm and fuzzies at the acknowledgement, others questioned why it was even being offered — including a high-ranking CTV reporter.
“Not exactly sure why this is needed,” tweeted Glen McGregor from his cushy vantage point at Canada’s biggest media conglomerate.
McGregor’s tone-deaf message was retweeted by several Conservative MPs, including Cathy McLeod, who represents Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo. As the shadow minister for Natural Resources, you can bet your taxpayer dollars she wouldn’t question the need to economically support the forestry sector (which, by the way, makes newsprint.)
Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola Conservative MP Dan Albas, whose columns appear throughout local media, has made his support for local news clear.
“We are at a time when we greatly appreciate accurate media information. If you do not currently subscribe to your local print media please consider doing so now to support local journalism. Local media increases accountability in your community,” he tweeted Friday.
Earlier in the week he was slightly more hesitant in his comments.
“I support accelerated and increased media advertising funds to communicate around COVID-19,” he said.
However, Albas noted he’s concerned that the money may not reach local sources.
“Another challenge is when a subsidized media company such as Torstar buys up smaller locally produced newspapers (like the Metro) receives the subsidies and then shuts it down,” he said.
“I have always supported local journalism and am a subscriber/reader of The Daily Courier.”
Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray did not respond when asked if she supports federal aid for local media.
Grant Ainsley, a media trainer and speaker on communications and social media, said the industry is already facing extreme challenges.
He said publications have been laying off local photographers and designers, then filling the gaps with stock photos.
“The pandemic could cripple the industry,” he said. “Most Postmedia daily (broadsheet) papers only have a dozen or so pages of ads and think about the number of subscribers who will decline when their renewal comes up.”
The media decline is worldwide.
Steven Ladurantaye, who is no stranger to media issues, said the issue is complicated.
He is former CBC managing editor, global chair for news at Twitter, and Globe and Mail media reporter.
“Many of these news companies are on the brink,” he said.
“Check out what’s happening with Newsquest in the U.K. Government will backstop 80% of salaries if you furlough people. What newspaper wouldn’t take that deal? How do you cover sports when there are no sports? Put on gov payroll.”
Ladurantaye said the challenge is to reduce costs as much as possible, protect key roles, wait out the crisis, hope for goodwill and ad bounce back to launch a revival.
Access to local news is critical, as this pandemic clearly shows. Many of us are turning to reporters in the Okanagan to keep us updated —and those reporters are taking their own risks while continuing to operate as an essential service.
Those MPs who scoff at the prospect of aid should remember how much they rely on community newspapers to get their own message out to their constituents.