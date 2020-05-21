It’s not all dogs and cats, you know
Dear Editor:
I am writing to compliment the “Shelter Stories” cartoon appearing in the May 6 edition (Courier Comics, Mutts). A rabbit said: “You know, it’s not all dogs and cats at your local shelter. Sometimes there could be a rabbit. If you’re lucky!”
This is a great message drawing attention to the third most popular household pet in North America. Rabbits are intelligent, curious, entertaining, and clean. They must be indoor pets to keep them safe and healthy.
I have volunteered with rabbit rescue for many years and been a part of many successful adoptions of rabbits into their forever homes.
The best resource I have found is a book called, The Bunny Lover’s Complete Guide to House Rabbits, By “The Bunny Guy” Stephan Flores. This book will provide people thinking about adopting a rabbit all the information they need.
For those who are already bunny parents, it is still a good resource.
Thanks again for running the wonderful “Shelter Stories” series!
Bob Sherman, Kelowna
Typical behaviour of Republicans
Dear Editor:
Good news for Andrew Scheer!
Dual Canadian-U.S. citizens qualify for Trump’s COVID-19 support payments. File a U.S. tax return for 2018 or 2019 reporting global income to qualify for these remarkable cheques, the first ever stimulus cheque in American history to bear a president’s name.
This bit of self aggrandizement at the expense of delaying payment to citizens is typical of Republican campaign strategists, much like the use of racism as a means of deflecting public opinion from their own lack of constructive measures.
Sound familiar? The trail of signs reading “Canada’s Economic Action Plan” (without the action), the government jet painted in Conservative Party colours, former foreign affairs minister John Baird having “Canada” removed from his gold-embossed foreign affairs cards, and now the “drive-by smearing” of Dr. Tam.
How embarrassing for Canada.
Zoltan Lawrence, Kelowna
Liberal hypocrisy at its worst
Dear Editor:
I find it particularly galling that the Trudeau government made the sweeping ban of 1,500 rifles through the use of an Order in Council.
The Trudeau Liberals in the previous
session of Parliament argued vigorously against the use of an OIC to reclassify firearms. They argued during the passage Bill C-71, an act to amend the Firearms Act, that only the RCMP should classify firearms to avoid partisan meddling by Cabinet.
Bill C-71 received Royal Assent in June 2019 and is now law. Strangely however, portions of C-71 haven’t been brought into force yet. We now know why, it was so Trudeau could jump on a tragedy like the Nova Scotia horrific shooting to back door a sweeping ban of firearms without debate, committee review, expert testimony and votes in the House and Senate. In other words, the Liberals haven’t followed their own laws.
Liberal hypocrisy at its worst.
Doug Tarbet, Penticton
$300 cheque may cost much more
Dear Editor:
While giving seniors $300, tax free, to cover COVID-19 expenses may seem like a good idea, it doesn’t stand close scrutiny.
You can earn up to $122,800 and still qualify for some OAS benefits. Does anyone earning over $80,000 really need this handout?
Shouldn’t the poor get more and the cut-off be lower?
Some of the people I have spoken to, who are receiving this largess and don’t really need it, say they plan to give it away. If they donate it to a political party, the $300 will produce a 75% ($225) refund on their 2020 tax return. Then next year they can donate the $225 and get a $168.75 refund on their 2021 tax return, etc.
If they repeated this political donation cycle for seven years, the federal government will be out of pocket nearly $1,040. As a result, the program’s $2.5 billion estimated cost could be significantly higher. Obviously all recipients won’t follow this scenario, but a lot of those earning over $80,000 could use this windfall to make donations that will result in significant tax refunds.
Help to poor people needs to be far better targeted than this vote buying exercise. It seems like math was never Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s strong suit, when a $300 gift can so easily cost the government over $1,000 per person.
S. I. Petersen, Nanaimo B.C.
Liberals pit us against each other
Dear Editor:
I couldn’t help but respond to local Liberal apologist, Jon Peter Christoff’s letter in the May 12 Daily Courier.
First, Christoff states: “Nobody will be out of pocket; the government is buying banned rifles from both indigenous and non-indigenous hunters. Wrong! The Canadian taxpayer will be buying banned rifles from legal gun owners at a major cost at a time when governments are spending billions due to COVID-19. Just remember the costly disaster of the Liberal gun registry which achieved nothing.
Second, Christoff states: “Nobody needs a semi-automatic rifle that can fire 30 high-velocity rounds to hunt deer.” Right, but wrong! Nobody has a legally purchased and owned semi-automatic rifle with more than a five-shot capacity. That law has been in place forever, and the only way to have that capacity is to illegally purchase smuggled weapons from the U.S., which this ban does not
address.
Christoff’s letter shows the essence of what is wrong with the Liberal ban. Rather than a meaningful and thought-out response to a terrible tragedy, the Liberals created a knee-jerk wedge issue to appease their base and once again demonize legal gun owners.
Liberal and other left-wing governments have increasingly tried to use wedge politics to pit primarily urban voters against rural residents while they pander for power at the cost of dividing our nation. Sadly, this is getting reflective of the train wreck down south and forcing a majority of middle of the road Canadians to choose sides.
Andrew Richards, Summerland
Give us our rights back, nanny state
Dear Editor:
Excellent letter written by Doug Waines (Oil’s death is exaggerated, Courier letters, May 13).
With what is going on presently in our society, I refuse to be fearful. Masks, hmmmm.
I will not take a vaccination (what is in that vaccine?) as I believe whole heartedly in building a good immunity to all the viruses and bacteria that live amongst us human beings. This creates a healthy person.
We are losing our freedoms as the nanny state is dictating to us, and aren’t people tired of having to stay in their “huts”? After all, we really are social “animals.”
People have lost their livelihoods and jobs, unfortunately. This is a big economic problem for all of us. Businesses pay business taxes, provincial taxes, income taxes, and commercial property taxes, which is huge.
Now what is going to happen? Are us home property owners going to get “hosed to death” to keep our towns, cities and provinces in style? Rents sky rocket? Please think about that.
I saw on CBC that these past few months have cost Canada $1 trillion. Alberta is in a dire crisis; therefore, Alberta cannot afford to bail us out, especially Ontario and Quebec (equalization payments).
The whole country is in trouble economically, emotionally and mentally.
Nanny state, please let us live in dignity and give us our freedoms back. People who are compromised in any way are the ones who have to be very careful, stay home, and who are very susceptible to getting very ill due to a lack of a good immunity to fight off viruses and bacteria.
Carol Stein, Kelowna
They enjoy benefit but disparage oil
Dear Editor:
Kudos to the writer, who is absolutely correct regarding his list of items in constant use, all requiring petroleum products in their manufacture (Oil’s death is exaggerated, Courier letters, May 13).
The lack of insight and downright hypocrisy of those disparaging the oil industry is astounding.
They enjoy the benefits derived from petroleum while advocating an end to all that makes this possible.
When I hear the current mantra about clearer skies during a pandemic, I have to ask, at what cost? It is foolish to ignore the lessons of history.
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna
Can’t hear them over the screams
Re: Beatles vs Stones, by James Miller (Okanagan Weekend, May 9).
For what this is worth from one who grew up with the Beatles and Stones, most people in the U.K. said that the Beatles became a studio group in the second half of their career and could not reproduce the sound they had in live shows, whereas the Stones sounded exactly the same live as they did on their recordings.
With all the screaming in the background at Beatles live shows — think “Live at the Hollywood Bowl” — what they sounded like seemed secondary to all the ladies in attendance.
Brian Sutch, Vernon
Everybody needs to chill out, relax
Dear Editor:
OK, so now what? We have hand sanitizer at every station. Banks, supermarkets, bottle
depots, every conceivable outlet imaginable. That’s a plus.
But, now my observations are we need Prozac dispensers along with them. This in part is due to the few nutbars and dipsticks in all the queues or line-ups that get themselves strung out like harp strings.
They were few and far between, but now it is commonplace to see folks coming unglued and releasing their frustrations at someone doing a job (security guards for instance.)
OMG, it’s like witnessing someone’s take on the end of the world drama playing out in front of you while everyone else is trying to stay cool, calm and collected.
Ridiculous, yes. Necessary, no.
I sympathize with people who are not coping with this crazy situation. I would love to have them trade places with someone who is caring for someone sick with an illness that needs 24/7 attention. It would change their whole perspective on their selfishness.
It’s understandable some of us are desperately looking to unload our frustrations, emotionally and physically.
It is so tempting to intervene when witnessing one of these incidents, but I’m too old to be on the receiving end of someone’s temper tantrum. Although I could never stand by while some poor sod was being pummeled half to death because he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
When we come through this storm it just will not be the same. As it was with the 9/11 tragedy, maybe we will be all the better for the experience.
Andy Homan, Penticton
Teachers speaking out against trustee
Dear Editor:
For media covering the hateful comments made by Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufled and his subsequent apology, teachers in Chilliwack have started a hashtag called #ThisIsMyChilliwack.
The Chilliwack Teachers’ Association started the campaign to illustrate how the education community in Chilliwack rises above the negativity and prejudice that has been expressed by Barry Neufeld.
The CTA is also calling on Education Minister Rob Fleming to appoint a special investigator to review the conduct of the board, and has reached out to local and provincial education partners requesting support in this matter.
Ed Klettke, President
Chilliwack Teachers’ Association
A true golf story in challenging times
Dear Editor:
I had a very nice time at Gallaghers Canyon main course recently, and many thanks Gallaghers Canyon!
Always a good, challenging, well-kept course. We all appreciated the efforts made for COVID-19. Was just awesome to play there on a day off and only my second time golfing all year.
I felt so bad for the teenage junior member who lost his range finder, or whatever you call it? As I could tell he was a nice kid and a good young golf member there. Hope he found it. He looked so sad and such when we finished after we let him through as a single a bit earlier.
He later asked if we had seen his range finder and we wished we had found it so he was not in trouble at home, perhaps. Hope someone retrieved and dropped that off to the pro shop. Do the right thing always!
I’m not sure which hole I was on – and sorry to not remember as I am always humble in golf. But on a par 4, I used a three-wood, as my typical club to use, and punched it out quite nicely and super straight, maybe a 260-yard drive. It was on the fairway, with a very nice lie.
Now with 100 yards left to the hole, no kidding, with a bit of an incline upwards that was left to finish this amazing experience.
Thought about it for a second, but instead of my sand wedge, I grabbed my 60 degree “gapper” I call it and put a 85 to 90% swing factor towards the green. After I had hit what looked like a “sweet spot” shot, I heard a lady from up above at her place yell out so loud!
I had no idea still as could not see any final result.
One of my golfing buddies, Ivan, was now up near green, and he yelled out too! He was driving up there as I hit that shot.
It was in there! And it was even sweeter
to gain this eagle because with the foam
protective, it only could have rolled in super perfectly.
It could have easily rolled out or hit the foam and still popped out.
I will never forget this for life. One in like 10,000, yes?!
Thanks for this great day Gallaghers.
Golf is finally back.
N. Preen, Kelowna