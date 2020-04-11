My father is an atheist, or perhaps these days an agnostic. We have debated for years. His son is a minister, so it makes for some interesting debates.
He has often said to me: “Phil, basically, the Easter story is a made-up fairy tale, a hoax.”
I respond: “Dad consider this. The truth is, if you were going to dupe the world with a story about a man rising from the dead, you would never write it the way that the Gospels did.”
To convince an unbelieving public or an unconvinced Father, you would not include the following things in a story written for an ancient audience.
First, it is unthinkable that we find Jesus agonizing about his death, showing psychological stress in the garden. Ancient heroes were stoic, strong and courageous, and then being led away by his betrayer — ridiculous.
Then you have the women in the story. They are first to the empty tomb on Easter morning. It is women who report Jesus’s resurrection, not a man — unthinkable.
Certainly, these women were friends of Jesus. But when you understand the role of women in first-century Jewish society, what’s extraordinary is that this empty tomb story should feature women as the discoverers. Women were on a very low rung of the social ladder in first-century Palestine.
There are old rabbinical sayings that said, “Let the words of the law be burned rather than delivered to women.”
Third, the other male disciples are hiding away; many of them don’t believe it when they hear the news at first — making them look weak and foolish.
“Dad, this not how you create a convincing hoax to an ancient audience.”
“Well,” he will say, pouring a beer, “People say Jesus was not dead but sneaked off somehow into the dark instead of a genuine resurrection.”
“Reflect on this, Dad. Jesus somehow coped and endured the crucifixion, one of the worst forms of human torture. He broke free from his tightly bound shroud and proceeded to push the giant rock away from the entrance of his tomb, slipping past the highly trained elite Roman soldiers.
“Jesus, hobbling away after the nails had been driven through his feet. His arms had been yanked from their joints, with colossal injures on his back and a spear wound to finish him off. Would this person inspire you to proclaim a message to change the world?
“Would this narrative drive you to devote the rest of your life to follow him? Remember, all the disciples were killed for this hoax apart from one. Jesus would have looked so pathetic, broken and weak. His followers would never have addressed him as the King and saviour.
“They would have cared for him, yes, but start a worldwide movement on a hoax? Not a chance. As the old saying goes, ‘you couldn’t write it.’”
Phil Collins is pastor at Willow Park Church Kelowna.