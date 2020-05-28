As spring begins to roll over into thoughts of summer and the days lengthen until June 22, we all begin to dream of summer holidays.
Actually, the days do not lengthen. They are still 24 hours. It is the daylight that becomes longer as we tilt back towards the sun, in the Northern hemisphere.
The world still goes on turning to create days and still moves around the sun to create seasons.
We still get a year every 365 1/4 days. Thank you, God.
However, this year our dreams, especially any of international travel, are likely to be severely restricted due to social distancing, thanks to the COVID-19 virus.
If you had already booked this summer for international vacation plans, you should have got a full refund by now or at least a credit for future use.
Airline flights will now have to change dramatically, probably with seat dividers, and much more sanitization to help control bacteria and viruses.
Personally, I have never enjoyed being packed like sardines into aircraft seats and then being blasted off into the great blue yonder in a huge, cigar tube, skinned aircraft.
My worst feeling is of claustrophobia as we sit on the airport tarmac waiting to blast off. This all goes away as we taxi and lift off of the runway. Much more social distancing on aircraft should help. But get prepared to pay more.
Social distancing and flu viruses have been around for centuries. There have been flu and bacteria bugs since the Earth was created.
I enjoy reading about the kings and queens of England during Tudor times. That would be the Henrys and Elizabeth I. Yes, Henry VIII of six wives fame.
As they struggled for personal power and some religious control, they also had to deal with the flu. In those days, they called it the “sweats” and yes, many people died. But can you guess what the royalty, especially, did to counter this problem? Well, they simply retreated to the countryside and did some early form of social distancing.
Some countries have done well in controlling outbreaks. Well populated Taiwan is one of them, but they knew this would come and were well prepared. B.C. has done well because of an early start and constant reminders.
We still need to continue hygienic hand washing, but must think carefully about spacing and who we are associating with, all summer long. As soon as you expand your personal bubble beyond your immediate household, you automatically inherit every contact that individual has had, also.
We all want to hug grandchildren and close friends but it is still best to practice simulated hugging from a distance.
And if you are sneezing or coughing into your elbow/arm it is best to give up elbow bumps also. Use a mask, as much as possible. The time for more personal contact will come, when announced by the health authorities.
Keep doing sanitization and watch for best sanitization measures, and distancing, everywhere you go as stores and shopping centres begin to open up. The days of old-style outhouses, especially in major parks, should be gone now.
If your favourite beach area does not have modern restrooms and is packing people in, go somewhere else. That somewhere else may be discovering your own personal backyard or going to places around Kelowna, the Okanagan, or B.C. where it is easier to distance.
Nothing wrong with doing a little summer holiday dreaming while you are still isolating. Biking the Kettle Valley Railway or the Okanagan Rail Trail could be a great challenge.
Start early in the morning, but be well aware of groups forming. Expect that wineries will have more outside tasting areas now, but do enjoy the great views of the valley.
Head up to northern B.C., which has not been affected as much by the pandemic, to visit a new community.
We will still have the very hot, dog days of August. This would be a good time to slow things down and actually enjoy the yard and your deck that you have worked hard to create.
We have tremendous sources of entertainment, nowadays and can do virtual, computer tours of almost anywhere. The free book site, internet archive, has tons of reading or listening material.
Of course, you could just slow to almost a full stop and just sit and do absolutely nothing, but say, watch a morning glory flower open as the sun rises. Or you could get close up and really stop to smell the roses, which do have different scents. The insect world is fascinating.
Of course, there is nothing wrong with dreaming of future, international summer holidays, but realize it is likely to be next summer.
Reg Volk is a retired educator who writes on local issues in his monthly
column. To contact the writer: regvolk@shaw.ca.