Classy treatment at Kelowna Airport
Dear Editor:
With all the doom and gloom going on, I wanted to shed a little sun here.
It begins with a great big compliment to the Kelowna Airport operations manager. For the past three years, my wife and I have returned to Mexico, leaving our car in the long-term parking lot. All three years, I have left my wife at the terminal with the luggage while I search for the car, usually hard to find because of snow.
It has been very frustrating to find the exit kiosk out of order because of the cold. This means driving back to the nearest excite kiosk, by this time, quite late at night, it’s hard to find. My wife waiting, thinking I might be laying red somewhere in that vast lot. I know the lot is operated independently but, after a few unsuccessful calls to them, I thought I would do it differently and make the airport authorities aware.
I am sure many other returnees have had the same problem because you can’t get the bar up to get out if you don’t have an exit ticket.
I was astonished to get a call from James Hall, operations manager, with all the big things he has to worry about, patiently explaining to me that the parking kiosks are being upgraded and my problem will not occur again. And saying he was sorry about the inconvenience.
As I’m pretty ancient, I mentioned I didn’t think I would be back to YLW. He assured me if I did, I would not have the same problem. So who knows? Kelowna Airport long- term parking users, join me in saying a big thank you to Mr. Hall. A class gesture.
Fraser McAlpine
Penticton
Put abrupt end to Asia’s wet markets
Dear Editor:
These are tough time for everyone in the world as we grapple with the COVID-19 virus. But, this may only be the start of this type of epidemic due to the practice of capturing and holding wild animals in pens for sale as food in Asia.
The Canadian government needs to work with South East Asian countries and through the United Nations to stop the traffic in exotic animals that end up in wet markets in Asia. The COVID-19 virus started in the wet markets of Wuhan, China and though China has banned these markets, as it’s a cultural tradition, many likely continue to operate illegally in China.
But the problem is throughout South East Asia — there is a video from “60 Minutes Australia” about one in Bangkok. These markets keep wild animals in tiny cages, all squeezed in the same location where they cross-infect each other and then are sold as food for customers. They are slaughtered with no regulation or hygiene.
These market are all petrie dishes for other future viruses, which can spread around the world aided by globalization. This practice has ground the world to a halt and needs to stop in the name of world health and well being.
Patricia Ainslie
Kelowna
Penticton vet reacts to COVID
Dear Editor:
We started locking the Animal Medical Clinic Okanagan (AMC-OK) clinic door in Penticton today and making people wait outside until their turn. They wait in their car and phone us or on our front lawn spaced apart. It works well. People knock on the door and we answer or they phone.
Everyone is compliant, understanding, programmed, punctual, patient, grateful and respectful. We just let them inside the clinic one at a time. We are fully staffed and no one is sick so far). Instead of booking every 20 minute slot appointments, we book every other one.
This 20-minute gap gives us ample time to clean everything and wash up ourselves between every appointment.
The customers are cooperatively waiting their turn outside in fresh air or inside their cars mindful of social distancing. Hand wipes are available. Symptomatic people are not permitted to enter because they should be staying at home. We only allow one customer in at a time and we keep the exam room well ventilated with fresh air while they are in the exam room.
The government health experts say stay six-feet apart. No sick staff or customers are allowed in clinic, but many people ignore our signs or actually lie, so we lock the door and we do not touch anyone.
Thank goodness for milder seasonal weather.
A huge glaring and ethical question during this unprecedented challenging time is: Are our veterinary essential service providers risking their own health and indeed their very lives in their passion to dutifully soldier on in the face of this pandemic response?
The simple answer is, yes, of course. It is a sacrifice to volunteer and assume the inherent risks of this mission.
The other option is to lock the doors indefinitely (sayJune 1 for arguments sake when it is nice and warm.)
In this case, we will watch for over two months as many socially-isolated and quarantined clients deal with their pets getting sick, suffering and dying at home.
Sounds like an apocalyptic scenario, but if our brave veterinary clinic staff get sick, this is what our government will mandate and we will be obliged or forced to lock the clinic doors, close the office, turn on the answering machine and inform everyone that their only option is to go to the emergency vet hospital an hours drive away in Kelowna, lay off all of our staff and go home indefinitely.
George Proudfoot, DVM
AMC-OK
Penticton
Glad to see letters on different topics
Dear Editor:
In the grip of the coronavirus pandemic, it nice to read that life goes on.
I want to thank Fred B. Woodward for his letter that itemized local Conservatives’ visceral hate-on for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Courier/Herald, March 20).
It turned out to be as I expected, a collection of projected negative false traits upon his character and a series of bad-faith arguments that mixes and confuse facts and events to project blame.
As well, I enjoy all of Elaine Lawrence’s missives and hope she will not be deterred by the likes of Mr. Woodward and others.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
Follow the advice of health providers
Dear Editor:
Very sad that in these difficult times there are people, very few thankfully, who by their hoarding actions, make it very difficult for their community, friends and neighbours.
If everyone followed the advice of our health providers and the emergency rules, carefully consider where the little hitchhiking viruses sit in wait and diligently tried to avoid them, does it not make sense that we would be winning the battle much sooner?
We need not get paranoid, but we do need to use our gray matter, get smart and take very seriously the advice our health experts are giving us.
Thank you to our health care people from planners, strategists, equipment providers and direct to patient-care workers who are at great risk.
Thank you to all the businesses with direct public contacts, merchants, food providers service employers and myriad others.
Thank you for looking after me, my family, friends, neighbours and community and in what ever small way I can, I will try help you now and when the crisis is over.
Lastly in jest, to those toilet paper hoarders, if you feel you are further in danger of running out of that blessed fibre, try imodium, it may hold your urges a wee bit longer, or look into pioneer ingenuity, it sucks but it works.
Sheldon Hansen
Kelowna
Advice for NHL franchise in Seattle
Dear Editor:
The Seattle NHL franchisees say they’re holding the name and team colours “till later".
My question: have they even arrived at an idea yet? Most of the good names have been snapped up by other big league teams.
If they want to name them something in tune with their geographical location, (i.e. something close to Puget Sound or the Pacific Ocean), they’ve been scooped by the Seattle Sounders and the Seahawks.
If they want something alliterative, Seattle already has the Sounders (again), Seahawks (again) and Supersonics. A maritime theme?
Sorry, the Mariners have that tied up.
I guess they could be the Seattle Sailors, but, personally, it sounds a bit thick to me. OK, they’ve sort of considered themselves to be a gateway to Alaska, so how about that?
University of Washington Huskies, (situated in Seattle) have covered that one. Seattle is famous for the Boeing aircraft company. Oh dear! Winnipeg has the Jets and basketball used to have (and my still have) the Supersonics (yet again!)
Maybe I can help.
Back in the 1940s when Dad took me to the (pre-NHL) Canucks games at the old P.N.E. Forum, the old Pacific Coast Hockey League included the Seattle Ironmen. They were later re-named the Totems.
The latter brand has more relevance, however they have to ensure it doesn’t offend our indigenous folk in some way. Otherwise, there’s no problem in naming an NHL team after an historic minor league name in the same city, as did Vancouver.
And as for team colours, they looked good in their maroon (or burgundy if you will) and gold uniforms. That would make them the only team in the league with those colours.
You’re welcome.
Roderick MacIntosh
Peachland
Don’t bail out the corporations!
Dear Editor:
It is an insult to most Canadians that our government is discussing bailing out the stock market and major corporations. Wealthy folks play the stock market. Poor folks play the lottery. But it is all gambling and you are warned going in that you can win and lose money.
Before governments begin bailing out losing stock gamblers, they should bail out losing lottery gamblers.
Instead of bailing out large corporations with free money, the governments should be taking majority equity positions in those corporations.
Moreover, the Canadian oil patch corporations have been shipping oil and money across the U.S. border for decades. Instead of bailing them out, tell them to bring some of that money back.
Steve Bowker
Victoria
More COVID-19 testing needed now
Dear Editor:
When you look across the world at those countries that have been successful at containing this virus (e.g., South Korea), AND you listen to infectious disease experts, there is an unequivocal consensus: that, as a first line strategy, we need to have testing widely available ASAP.
I see that the U.S. is now moving quickly in that direction. Donald Trump is invoking emergency powers to make testing much more broadly available across the US. We should not be falling behind measures in the U.S. in this regard. Canadians need access to clinical self-knowledge in order to be responsible citizens I urge everyone to put pressure on their elected representatives to do what is necessary to put widespread testing in place.
Colleen Mead
Oak Bay
There are other pressing issues too
Dear Editor:
Canada, being in early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, has some significant decisions to make as we go through the various stages we now see unfolding in Europe and other areas of the world. It is becoming clear that we will not be returning to business-as-usual, as the pandemic peaks and finally subsides. There will be severe financial impacts.
The pandemic should not be used as an excuse to ignore other pressing concerns such as Indigenous rights, plastics pollution, overpopulation, and climate change. It is essential that we uphold our traditions of democracy, justice, equality, public education, health care, a free press, etc., as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a moral and ethical imperative.
Thor Henrich
Victoria
Stop being selfish when buying food!
Dear Editor:
I was just out to get some milk and there wasn’t any in all of the stores I went to. All the stores I went to had empty shelves of almost everything, even ketchup. Why would anyone have to hoard ketchup?
I think it’s time for the grocery stores to start to ration out the food.
This is ludicrous. Stop panicking, people. You are being very selfish.
C. Faulkner
Sidney
Spending what we don’t have
Dear Editor:
Our prime minister’s wife has been tested positive for the coronavirus. Things could get real nasty so we can’t be wasting money and time worrying about changing the name of a school. Leave it alone.
The pipeline protests have cost a fortune. That’s money that could have been better spent and now with the oil crisis it might not even get built. I think the worst part of the protests was the defacing of the RCMP statue. They are from every race and they work so hard to protect us so that was uncalled for.
This taxpayer is wondering how are we going to pay for land claims and reconciliation. I am not against it, I just don’t where the money is going to be coming from? We are deep in debt locally, provincially, federally. We can’t be worrying who did what to who.
We have to work as a team as we could be heading into a crisis like we have never seen before and our main concern should be our hospital. All of us need to be working together no matter who we are and stop throwing stones at each other. It’s time to stop and forgive.
We have to stop spending money we don’t have.
Helen Robertson
Prince George