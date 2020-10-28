Dear Editor: Rutland Middle School will soon be 72 years old. Sadly, from many perspectives — health, safety, accessibility, environmental, and financial — this school is failing.
The Ministry of Education is failing the students, staff and families of this area of Kelowna by not approving the replacement of RMS even though it was included in the five-year capital plan submitted by School District 23.
This disappointing decision can only be interpreted as RMS students do not matter to the Ministry of Education.
The pandemic has only made the health inequities in schools like RMS more visible and concerning. Lack of bathroom facilities, the increasing number of old portable classrooms, heating and air conditioning equipment that is constantly requiring repair, facilities that are in disrepair, and lack of access for any individual that has any form of physical challenge.
It would have been my hope the ministry would have recognized these concerns cannot wait another five, 10 or 20 years. But instead they did not.
It is clear that education and the buildings our children attend have not been a priority to previous governments and the current government is struggling to keep up. All due to lack of investment, lack of foresight and neglect by elected officials. The Ministry of Education needs to be held accountable.
Schools are not just buildings in which education is delivered, but they are also buildings where students and staff should feel their health and safety are a priority. The replacement of schools is as equally important as building new schools – this is responsible decision making, to do otherwise is neglect.
It is time to prioritize all of our children.
Marie Howell, President
RMS Parent Advisory Committee
Lighthouse is not a reflection of Westside
Dear Editor:
The first order of any collective enterprise or civic government is to establish, foster or enhance a community’s identity and narrative.
It’s why most corporations and organizations have a mission statement.
Common values are identified. There’s a consensus on goals and objectives. A mission statement prescribes methods for achieving those objectives and maintaining the well-being of the represented constituency. Thus, it serves as a guide map for collective decision making.
Any government without a vision (the federal Liberal government leaps to mind) is like a restaurant without a menu.
“Just come. We’ll make anything.”
Take the current proposed Lighthouse for Goat’s Peak. Advocates suggest it would be a unique addition to our landscape and enhance local appeal to tourists. Those are all positives.
But what does the country’s tallest lighthouse have to do with the history, nature and character of the Westside? How does it reflect, enhance or promote Westside pride or identity?
It’s simply not us. Here’s what is…
Milling & Woodwork: Gorman Bros.
Horticulture: Bylands.
Viticulture: A growing number of local wineries turning water into wine. Miracles really happen.
Helicopters: Think Alpine, Wildcat and Valhalla — locals fighting fires across the globe, moving equipment to remote areas and showcasing our scenic valley.
Learning: Countless SD23 staff reside on the Westside as do retirees who’ve brought their “know how” and expertise with them to our local community
Health sciences: Countless IH workers reside on the Westside. We have a talent pool that should be celebrated, leveraged and utilized.
Countless other independent mining, manufacturing, fabricating, construction, excavating and retail businesses could be acknowledged and showcased.
And we’re discussing erecting an obtrusive lighthouse?
Several councillors have licked their fingers, held it up to the wind to see which way it’s blowing on the issue.
That’s not unusual, but it’s not leadership. It demonstrates a lack of courage, faith, and knowledge of one’s constituency.
It’s not how to engage the community.
This mayor and council are halfway into the electoral cycle. Should we expect to dwell another couple of years in the wilderness or can we inch closer to the promised land?
Gordon Wiebe, West Kelowna
Horgan has health heroes to rely upon
Dear Editor:
If it has not been done before, I thought of a moniker for Adrian Dix, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Dr. Theresa Tam, “Horgan's Heroes.” Bravo to them.
Ilse Erwig, Westbank
Horgan should not get cozy
Dear Editor:
If I were John Horgan, I wouldn’t be gloating too much in his victory as he’ll go down in history as being the sleaziest premier of B.C.
He couldn’t win alone in 2017, but had the Green party join him and now he calls an early election during the COVID pandemic; and, to add more insult to the injury, called a snap election. Why in the name of God couldn’t he do it as a normal leader should and would?
I know why — because it was the only way he had a chance to win.
I guess we are the victims of all this.
Gloria Basham, Peachland