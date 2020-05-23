It’s disappointing when the Governor of Michigan — whether Democrat or Republican, male or female — has received multiple death threats, the president says almost nothing about this to his supporters. If anything should trigger a tweet storm it should be threats of violence against elected officials.
I won’t use Barack Obama as an example, because the president appears to be exceedingly jealous of the 44th president. Instead, let’s speculate on what other Republican presidents would have done had they been in a similar situation.
If threats of violence towards one of their political critics occurred during the George W. Bush administration, George H. Bush or Ronald Reagan — I’m confident they would have condemned the actions. Had John McCain or Mitt Romney been elected president, their reaction to the situation, I’m sure, would be the opposite to the current president’s.
The Michigan protesters may or may not have a point about reopening the economy, depending on your own philosophy. Everyone is entitled to have an opinion. However, hatred, racism and threats of violence do not belong in what should be peaceful demonstrations.
—————
In 1994, baseball shut down half a season and the World Series was cancelled because of a labour dispute. Canadians have never forgiven MLB because at the time, the Expos had the best overall record and were favourites to win what would have been their one and only Fall Classic. Ultimately, it chased baseball out of Montreal.
So, it puzzles me, why all of the major sports leagues (the NFL excluded) can’t put things on hold for one year due to coronavirus when they were able to do it for a players’ strike.
—————
Congratulations to Peter O’Flynn of Penticton who, 60 years ago on May 24, was ordained into the ministry. The honourary assistant to the incumbent of St. Saviour’s Anglican Church was the rector there from 1974-1992. During that time, he played a key role in finding space and operating the Soupateria, a much-needed service in the community. A 2017 interview with O’Flynn was reposted on The Herald’s website and can be viewed at: pentictonherald.ca.
—————
If you haven’t visited The Herald’s website this week, we hosted our own “Stay at Home” concert featuring local musicians. Participants were: Nikita Afonso, Kyle Anderson, Scotty Berg, Mason Burns, Mandy Cole, Justin Glibbery, Aidan Mayes, Gord McLaren, Dave Ramey and Beamer Wigley. The song selection covers a wide range from Canadian legend Stan Rogers to global superstar Lady Gaga. Again, visit: pentictonherald.ca.
—————
Best COVID-related joke on the
internet this week: “Hey casinos, it’s no fun losing money, is it?”
—————
My favourite inspirational quote, author unknown: “Tough times never last ... tough people do.”
—————
My favourite Captain and Tennille quote: “Nibblin’ on bacon, chewin’ on cheese.” (“Muskrat Love” by Wills Allan Ramsey.) They just don’t write great songs like they used to.
James Miller is managing editor of the Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca.