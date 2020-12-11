Dear Editor: What has happened to the right of free speech? Is it reserved for only those who support popular opinion? Can individuals not peacefully express dissenting opinions without fear of reprisal?
The Canucks fired longtime and popular anthem singer Mark Donnelly for publicly questioning the current control measures imposed to curb the spread of COVID 19. After reading the article in The Daily Courier (Dec.8), Mr. Donnelly comes across as a thoughtful and concerned Canadian citizen, not a rabid anti-masker or anti-vaxer.
To my knowledge, he has broken no laws nor breached any protocols. Maybe our approach is not the best—look at China, Taiwan and Singapore as examples of countries that imposed very severe short term restrictions and seem to have the virus pretty much under control.
To their discredit, the Canucks did not contact Mr. Donnelly to discuss the incident and did not even have the decency to call to advise of his termination.
The right to free speech is an essential pillar to our democratic system. If individual Canadians have to fear for their jobs and reputations when peacefully expressing opinions that question the prevailing narrative, we have reached a sad and sorry spot in our free and respectful society.
Shame on the Canucks and the gutless individuals who support this appalling treatment of Mr. Donnelly.
Tom Brown, Kelowna
Daily Courier important to Kelowna
Dear Editor: It can be hard sometimes to understand decisions made by Kelowna city council.
Most local governments tend to be kind to developers and most of the decisions come from staff reports and recommendations. But The Daily Courier can help to add perspective. I was particularly interested to read two reports this week. On Saturday, Ron Seymour gave us a good analysis of the proposed 4.2% tax increase for 2021, proposed by staff.
Apparently, more money is required because of all the growth taking place. The irony is that many small communities justify new developments because they “broaden the tax base.”
In reality, local governments are given powers to collect taxes to pay for new infrastructure, parks and other facilities such as new fire halls. Tax levels are based on policy decisions and council’s skill at making sure money is spent wisely. In Kelowna, there are now over 900 full-time employees and many earning over $100,000 a year. Wouldn’t it be nice if, during a crisis year, those highly paid staff took a 2% decrease, instead of an increase, to help avoid higher taxes. Sadly, it is not very likely.
On Tuesday, David Bond wrote a great column on the need for a ward system in Kelowna. Local councillors are supposed to be the politicians that hear about community issues. But without a ward system, who is YOUR local councillor?
Unless you have a personal connection, you don’t know. I am sure that the residents of Rutland, who have many important issues, would really like to have their own voice at the council table.
With a ward system, the individual councillors would have specific responsibilities to meet with groups and bring feedback to the rest of council.
In my opinion, Kelowna is large enough to need a ward system and voters can make a more informed choice by voting for the member to represent their community. But I don’t expect our mayor and council to support the concept as election by name recognition suits those that are already there. For most people, it is simply too time-consuming to try and get to know what members of council stand for, so trying to change direction is difficult.
Eric Hall, Kelowna
Dog-whistle advertising in a pandemic?
Dear Editor: I was amazed to see the ads on a local TV station use alarm sounds and radiation images we used to see in the 1950s and ’60s during civil defence practice. My first reaction was to duck and cover only to find to my relief, it was an ad promoting radon gas abatement!
I agree it is important to reduce radon gas to as low as possible, understanding that you may not be able to remove it all.
It is a naturally occurring gas and the tighter that buildings become the more chance you will be affected by it if you live in it. New homes and buildings are now required to be prepped for radon gas mitigation, under the building code.
See CARST — Improving Radon Requirements in the BC Building Code.
The detection and level measurement accuracy is the most important part as the results must be analysed by an ISO accredited lab using correct collection equipment (but not digital) exposed to the air within the home for at least three months.
See Interior Health's website for details.
This TV ad amounts to fear mongering, at a time when we should be most afraid about survival during a pandemic and changes we should to make about living conditions within buildings for the future.
Let’s get busy and create a post-COVID residential building code for B.C. — maybe we can prevent or survive another pandemic.
Dwight E. Carroll, Kelowna
Complacency, convenience at City Hall
Dear Editor: I was disappointed to see that our city management is touting internal promotion as a desirable aspect of the hiring process (“City Hall nearing 1,000 workers,” Dec. 8).
Our mayor and council members should certainly be aware of and concerned with the lack of perspective and diversity within the working groups of employees under such a hiring preference.
The concept must be that the best and most capable persons are hired to meet the requirements and expand on and improve the capabilities of all employees.
The hiring of the best candidate should always be the objective.
While internal employees understand the inner workings of the city, they are less likely to bring new and innovative ideas on how to improve performance and opportunity.
This most critical aspect of management does not appear to be at the forefront of those making hiring decisions.
While training costs may be reduced, the lost opportunity cost coming from outside experience and talent may be substantial.
It is short sighted to not explore options when hiring and leads to perpetual increases to cost as we have, and continue to evidence, with our city’s tax increases.
City managers should be focused on maximizing opportunities and this begins with the hiring process.
The tax increases from this mayor and council continue at rates well above inflation and perhaps this hiring policy is a significant reason why.
Promoted employees must learn new leadership skill and management experience. To believe that these are not readily available in the marketplace of hiring is not supportable.
As more than half of all employees earn over $75,000 a year topping out at over $230,000 for our Deputy City Manager and $221,000 for our City Manager, and total of all employees of $74 million dollars, the hiring decisions should always be forefront in our mayor’s, councillors’ and managers’ minds.
It is important to note that the RCMP budget of $34 million is not included in the above.
This controllable cost deserves increased scrutiny by mayor and council and a change in direction to take advantage of all hiring decisions to attract and maintain the best employees for the city is paramount to the meeting of their responsibilities to the citizens of Kelowna.
I do not doubt that the vast majority of employees are hardworking and capable individuals.
I am concerned that the benefits of accessing outsiders’ education and experience are being sacrificed to complacency and convenience.
Gerry Clark, Kelowna
Biden’s injury soothing to U.S.
Dear Editor: Joe Biden has hurt his foot playing with his dog. Seemingly a trivial event, but it does show a few positive matters: the next president is human, he likes animals as have most presidents and he is fallible.
Someone once said “Don’t trust a person that doesn’t like dogs,” and the sentiment is still valid as many families involve a couple of people, a few children and then a few pets. It is pleasing to see the presidency returning to a more normal state and the future now looks rosier.
Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne