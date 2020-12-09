Dear Editor: I wonder about the “exempt” folks who are holding rallies, voicing their violations of there “civil rights,” etc.
When Covid-19 is introduced to their rallies, because of their lack of physical distancing with no masks being worn — when they need medical intervention will they still be “exempt”?
Just asking.
D.G. Sellers, Kelowna
Don’t forget about the fenceposts
Re: Gray slams PM over lack of trade deal with U.K., Nov. 18
Dear Editor: I guess no one in Ottawa talks to a fencepost. Tracy Gray decided — two days before an agreement was signed — that no negotiations were going on. What a scoop!
Jack Westerberg, Kelowna
Fear seems to be dominating a lot of lives
Dear Editor: It seems to me society has changed the meaning of tolerance of late to being more judgmental. It is no longer about disagreeing with your neighbour, but still respecting their point of view. Instead, it seems to have become “you must approve of everything I do or say.”
Dr. Bonnie Henry has espoused “be kind” when, in fact, people are doing the exact opposite. Here’s my example. I was in a coffee shop about a week ago after a long walk. I didn’t have a mask with me and one of the clerks immediately said “You need a mask.”
After explaining I didn’t have one, I was given one. Which was fine. As I struggled to put it on (because I had it upside down) the clerk at the counter said, “You need to put the mask on.”
The disturbing part in all of this was her authoritative tone. For me, it translated to “you need to do as I tell you, now.”
It might be the store requirement but there is no need to be rude.
The constantly changing rules, the inconsistent interpretation by communities, provinces and countries, the lack of empirical data, the continual bombardment by the media regarding COVID-19 has caused a poison to be injected into the human consciousness and society.
This poison is fear, and for many it is now dominating their lives. Consider the effect fear is having on all our lives. For many, it is affecting their health and well-being.
When we fear, we cling to who we are and what we have, we see ourselves as the threatened centre of a hostile world; so, we defend ourselves and lash out at potential adversaries.
We begin to see things through the clouded lens of our own perspective and react out of emotion rather than knowledge.
We have a right to believe whatever we want, but we need to recognize not everything we believe is right.
Anxiety and fear are like baby tigers: the more you feed them, the stronger they grow (to paraphrase Billy Graham).
Intolerance started with politicians dividing the people with “us” versus “them.”
Mary-Anne MacDonald, Summerland
Poilievre must stop pushing conspiracies
Dear Editor: Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre is accusing Justin Trudeau of harbouring a hidden agenda, not only for Canada, but the whole world.
The Conservative brain-trust has dreamt up another conspiracy to debase Canada’s public debate. It claims,
“Trudeau wants to re-engineer economies and societies to empower elites at the expense of ordinary people.”
Sounds like an Alex Jones Infowars headline.
Conservatives have an unhealthy interest in conspiracy theories.
Watching the conspiracy-driven Trump presidency, we’ve seen how easy conspiracies spread and how easy it is for some to believe lies, even when faced with the truth. We now can’t deny the nefarious power conspiracy theory has over gullible people.
After two leadership races since Stephen Harper stepped down, Conservative outreach has made for some strange bedfellows. Today, fringe conspiracies have found a home in the party.
Unable to find dirt in the WE investigation, the Conservatives turn to trafficking conspiracy theories; dog-whistles to a voting demographic that hangs around the fringes of mainstream Canadian conservatism.
This cheapens debate and imports a particularly harmful tactic from Donald Trump’s populist playbook.
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole calls it a “Liberal socialist experiment.” He implores Canadians to stand against the “great reset” a term used at the World Economic Forum for a massive post-pandemic rethink of global priorities and relations. The idea is to steer markets towards fairer outcomes.
Trudeau used the term in context of a post-pandemic agenda and is now a lightning rod for conspiracists. The PM has not specifically endorsed the WEF position.
Trudeau is no socialist; he governs from the centre and looks to find balance between Canada’s regional diversity. A fairer marketplace is a worthy target for any Canadian politician. Fixing capitalism is not socialism. Fairer capitalism is a more robust capitalism.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna