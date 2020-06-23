We received the expected response to our story about the Mount Boucherie high school graduation celebration Friday. But it doesn’t change our opinion it was a poor decision to hold it.
Hundreds gathered at the Dolphins statue near Okanagan Lake for the grad walk in an apparent snub of health orders to avoid groups of more than 50 people. The event was not organized by the school itself.
There were few face masks spotted and few people appeared to be socially distant.
When we posted the story to our Facebook page, we asked if the photos of hundreds together was worrisome to our readers given how quickly COVID-19 can spread.
The majority of people said, “No.”
“Let the grads and their families have this night,” was a typical response.
“Grads happen once in your DAMN LIFE let the kids enjoy it,” was another.
Anyone brave enough to express concern was shouted down.
We get it (except for shouting; that’s just rude).
Kelowna hasn’t had a recorded COVID-19 case in weeks. Plus, there have been other high-profile public gatherings in Kelowna lately, including a Black Lives Matter rally at Stuart Park.
That was a sticking point for many people.
“If they were protesting something, would that be OK?” one reader asked.
Well, no. The BLM rally was different than Boucherie’s event.
Most of the people wore face masks, and there was plenty of space between those gathered.
Granted, those of us who work here either don’t have kids old enough — or have kids who have already graduated — to be affected by the lockdown.
That makes it difficult for us to understand the pent-up frustration of having a rite of passage snuffed out by a pandemic. And, with warmer weather, the loosening of restrictions and the virus on the run, it’s understandable that what may have started as a “small gathering” quickly ballooned.
But that doesn’t change the fact community outbreaks are still happening.
Alberta’s chief medical health officer reported 24 new cases related to funerals and 10 more of workers at a recycling plant on Friday.
Saskatchewan reported an outbreak of 14 cases at two Hutterite communities.
How B.C. has managed to stay relatively healthy re-mains something of a mystery to us. We think we’ve been extraordinarily lucky, and we’d like it to stay that way.
You can be certain there are many people who walked, biked or drove past the masses on Friday afternoon wondering what the heck had happened.
There were many who may have compromised immune systems wondering why people would take such risks.
We are asking those same questions, and we sincerely hope we don’t have to report on another community outbreak in Kelowna related to a certain graduation ceremony.
— Managing Editor Dave Trifunov