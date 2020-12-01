On September 14, 2019 the Liberal Party set out its climate objective: Net Zero 2050.
This was a platform promise – there was no Net Zero 2050 Plan then, nor is there now — but a majority of us supported action on climate change.
In the year since the election, the government could have developed a “marketing plan” as anyone with a new product would do before launching it. It hasn’t quite managed this, but in mid-November, the government introduced the Canadian Net Zero Emissions Accountability Act.
Bill C-12 is not a plan but it specifies there must be one within nine months.
Now a government press release states: “Experience at home and around the world shows that understanding the risks and opportunities posed by climate change and the emerging low-carbon economy is now an essential part of good decision-making.”
Very true.
Dealing with climate change will impose significant financial and social costs on individuals and governments, no matter what strategies are adopted. What are the alternatives?
— Accepting the effects of climate change (higher food prices, drought, fires, storms, or the flooding of Charlottetown).
— Adapting to climate change (but the dike around Charlottetown will be expensive).
— Mitigating climate change or “decarbonization,” to stop it or slow it down, so we don’t need the dike.
Effective mitigation is expected to cost less and be less disruptive than acceptance or adaptation; that’s the aim of Net Zero 2050. But there will be real costs: industries will atrophy and new ones will replace them, demand for the skills of some working Canadians will shrivel, personal habits must change, stranded assets will clog up the balance sheets of natural resource companies.
For governments, tax revenues will be affected and budgets may be hard to balance
Canadians want to be involved in how Net Zero 2050 happens and to influence the plan’s prescriptions for mitigation.
Psychologists know that societal “hope” requires collective aspirations. Customers will accept products when they participate in design.
Bill C-12 requires the government appoint a 15-member part-time “advisory body” with a mandate to provide the minister with “advice.” The press release contains many fine words about what “advice” means, but does not indicate of how strategies are to be ranked — which counts more, “greenhouse gas reduction potential” or “improvements to Canada’s education and skills development?”
There is also nothing to say that the government actually has to accept any of the advisory group’s advice.
Canadians may resent prescriptions foisted on them by “elites,” so engaging with the public through the advisory body is key.
Its final stated purpose is: “Leveraging innovative techniques for broad public engagement and informed, meaningful dialogue — such as citizen assemblies — based on the advice of experts.”
A cautionary tale: both the National Round Table on the Economy and the Environment (2011), and the 2019 Council of Canadian Academies report: Canada’s Top Climate Change Risks, were not asked to engage the public. The result was that neither influenced policy.
Here are some ideas to avoid making the same mistake again. First, make the advisory body self-governing; it should administer its own budget. Second, its findings should be public. Third, it must focus on public hearings — which may be virtual. Fourth, populate it with Canadians with a wide range of knowledge and experience, from psychologists to scientists, to innovators and the media. Fifth, the chair should be a recognized national, trusted figure.
Chris Hadfield? David Johnson?
Finally, it should broaden the scope of the advice it provides. It should not merely to advise on necessary elements of the plan but it must also find out what Canadians want to see in it, who they trust to influence it and how the plan should be communicated.
In short, if the plan doesn’t match what the public seeks, its prescriptions will be tough sell. Net Zero 2050 is at stake.
Our society’s response to climate change is the single most important social, health and economic issue for our generation. It will affect all we do and how we aspire to live.
“The times, they are a changin’.”
Let’s get on with it.
David Bond is a retired bank economist living in Kelowna. His column appears Tuesdays.