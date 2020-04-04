Working from home is a juggling act worthy of the circus. There are six of us and our Whoodle, a perpetual puppy, flying through a confined space.
I am living in our lifeboat drifting the choppy global pandemic waters, staying positive and engaged — most of the time. My life is now phones, screens and Zoom meetings, doing my best to connect with the parishioners.
Ernest Shackleton has coached me. In October 1915, his ship, Endurance, became wrapped in a vice of ice, catastrophic.
The crushing relentless Antarctic compelled the crew to abandon ship. Shackleton’s job was to keep the 27 crew members alive.
But how would they live on the ice flow for the next 15 months until rescue came?
Of course, they had no idea of the end of the story.
Shackleton led with a cup of tea, how very English, and hot milk. He would brew for the crew.
Shackleton’s brilliance was understanding others, reading emotions and adjusting to the mood swings that swept through like a bitter and gnawing wind.
Shackleton considered others first, their feelings. He practised empathy.
How? He organized small hunting parties for unsuspecting penguins when boredom struck.
A particularly sensitive physicist was discreetly given gentler jobs. A carpenter was kept engaged because of his scathing tongue, those that needed lengthy conversations, got them.
Those that needed sports, games were organized on the ice flow, those who loved to be performing, he would hold side-splitting nights, jokes echoing into the darkness.
Shackleton examined people and characters. He considered people and put them in the right team. This helped to save them. He cared.
We talk a lot about his courage and determination, on the heroic journey to South Georgia. It is serving and loving others that made Shackleton a truly great leader.
Families are creaking on the ice flow. Businesses are feeling the bitter wind, charities and contractors are under the grip of ice. What can we learn?
This is the weekend before Easter when Jesus and His beloved disciples would face the darkest of times.
During this time, Jesus gave his disciples tasks, taught them about prayer and planned meals. He knew them and, above all, he was a servant leader modelling love.
Let’s think of others, know them and show empathy.
Sir Edmund Hillary said, “for scientific leadership: Scott; for swift travel: Amundsen; but when you are in a hopeless situation, when there seems no way out, get down on your knees and pray for Shackleton.”
Sir Ernest Shackleton often referred to God. Before he departed on the expedition, he was visited by Queen Alexandra and presented with two Bibles, inscribed with Psalm 107:24: “They saw the works of the LORD, his wonderful deeds in the deep.”
We are in the deep, may we see His works.
Phil Collins is Pastor at Willow Park Church Kelowna.