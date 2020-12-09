Congratulations to Superintendent Kara Triance on her appointment to the command of Kelowna’s RCMP Detachment.
She is one of many female members entrusted with major responsibilities.
The two recent articles in The Daily Courier allow readers to get a sense of her approach to the job and a better understanding of what actually drives the crime rate in our city and environs.
Triance provided a general outline of her plans on how to deal effectively with the challenges facing her command. Kelowna is a hub with many attractive features and rapid population growth. Unfortunately, not all our citizens are caring, civic minded, responsible, or well-behaved.
Crime exists in every community, as it does here. Mayor Colin Basran and Triance share concerns over crime rates, indicating they will combine efforts to ensure quality policing. Support will come from rank and file who have worked hard to attain an 87% level of satisfaction as expressed in the latest Citizen Survey on the question of feeling safe in Kelowna. In a general social survey, Canadians rating for their local police was 44% on the same question. (StatsCan release Nov. 25, 2020)
The mayor pointed out the responsibility for safety does not rest with police alone. Indeed, it is apparent other levels of government need to claim, or at least share, responsibility for dealing with poverty, drug addiction, mental health and homeless issues that face us.
Citizens, too, have a responsibility; collectively, they can contribute to the reduction of all too frequent crimes against property by ensuring their homes are always secured. Vehicles need to be locked with items of value stored out of sight to discourage crimes of opportunity.
Neighbours should be alert to the presence of suspicious persons or signs of criminal activity and notify police.
The local detachment has laboured for quite some time with chronic staff shortages and high case loads. Both uniform members and civilian staff are impacted by the huge influx of visitors to Kelowna, especially during our seasonal recreation periods. Credit the city for recently taking incremental steps to address the staffing issue. City council provides strong leadership, working to maintain a reasonable balance between citizen concerns for the changing face of the city’s core and other designated growth centres and council’s goal to increase residential density in those areas.
Interwoven is the importance of maintaining a comfortable level of safety for all city inhabitants and year round visitors. To achieve this there must always be a close relationship between police and city leadership, allowing for a reliable flow of communication to identify and prevent nagging issues from becoming ones of major concern. These key components will help police to effectively respond and adapt to a progressively demanding role in the community.
The superintendent’s start here could be seen as a reset for the detachment. Her comments — “conduct, expectation, integrity mean a lot to me … professional conduct is extremely important” — gives promise of a tightly run ship under her watch. It is important that she made these remarks publicly.
Certainly, all members are aware and would do well to appreciate her position on poor behaviour. In which event she is guided by a Code of Conduct and constrained by a disciplinary system which relies upon fairness and the fullness of certain rights available to all Canadians. The procedure frequently takes a long time to play out, creating frustration for complainants awaiting outcomes. Periodic updates can be helpful in these cases.
No member begins a shift with the intention to test Triance’s expectations. Bad acts more often happen spontaneously, in the heat of the moment, and largely because of failure to have a plan to safely apply the form and level of physical constraint, or the judicious use of available tactical accessories appropriate to existing circumstances. Actually, speed increases the chance of error. Adrenalin-accelerated emotion clouds judgement. Also, it is wise to be mindful of the ubiquitous iPhone camera. The media is not the enemy. It is their job to track institutions and individuals who hold power and to publicly lay bare abuses. Improper behaviour by police erodes public trust, tarnishes the police image, is acutely embarrassing to colleagues and gives opportunity to those who take delight in attacking police credibility.
The federal Treasury Board, as the employer, is responsible for RCMP pay and benefits. It is not budget friendly. An apt description would be miserly at worst and indifference at best. Of the top 100-plus Canadian police salaries, the RCMP — despite being on the leading edge of law enforcement — is placed near the bottom of 135. Shame on the PM and his Treasury Board! Meanwhile, members carry on keeping Kelowna safe. The streets can be mean, especially after dark, with the potential for serious criminal activity.
While police strive to ensure a 24/7 commitment to community, we need to keep in mind that when members bid goodbye to loved ones as they head to work, there is always the risk of injury, hospitalization or loss of life. In turn, for the police, kindness does not signify weakness nor does compassion: be vigilant, calm and execute judiciously, talk to citizens — be like a friend — always give a best effort. Also to know this: all thoughtful, caring and concerned citizens are appreciative of the service and want their police to stay safe!
J. Dale Henry spent a career in law enforcement. He’s retired to Kelowna.